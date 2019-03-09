Flying Tiger have launched a gorgeous range of garden accessories and prices start from just £1

Beautiful accessories at bargain prices, it’s what Danish variety store Flying Tiger does best. And with the start of spring just around the corner (March 20th), it’s put together a must-have range of garden accessories perfect for tending our garden patches.

Thinking about Tiger: 12 thoughts everyone has when shopping in Flying Tiger

Sharethrough (Mobile)

And the best part is, is that prices start from just £1 – who said tapping into our inner horticulturalist needed to come with a hefty price tag?

Here are just some highlights from the Flying Tiger garden accessories range.

Flying Tiger Garden Tools (assorted)

We love the bubblegum hues on these garden tools, and we’ll look a whole lot more stylish prepping those flower beds with them in hand.

Buy in-store now: Garden Tools (assorted), Flying Tiger, £2

Flying Tiger Birdhouse

Always wanted to make your green spaces a haven for nature? Well this cute woven bird feeder is a great place to start. Just fill it will some nibbles that are perfect for our feathered friends, find a spot to hang it up and you’re good to go.

Buy in-store now: Birdhouse, Flying Tiger, £5

Flying Tiger Plant Pot

Bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your outdoor space with this stylish plant pot, which is available in four colourways and three different sizes.

Buy in-store now: Plant Pot, Flying Tiger, £1–£3

Flying Tiger Garden Gnome

These cute garden gnome ornaments couldn’t look any more zen if they tried, just the thing to create a calming ambience in our garden spaces. Lets just keep our fingers crossed that no one tries to pinch them!

Buy in-store now: Garden Gnome, Flying Tiger, £4

Flying Tiger Grow Your Own Tomato Plant Pot

Video Of The Week

There’s nothing like homegrown fruit and veg. And if all goes to plan you’ll have a juicy tomato or two to add some freshness to that spring salad.

Buy in-store now: Grow Your Own Tomato Plant Pot, Flying Tiger, £2

Flying Tiger Hanging Plant Pot

This hanging plant pot come in a variety of colours and could work equally as well indoors as it does outdoors. We can just imagine plants cascading over the side.

Buy in-store now: Hanging Plant Pot, Flying Tiger, £3

More low-cost garden ideas: Brilliant budget garden ideas that will boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!

Which is your favourite item from the collection?