Looking to add the perfect finishing touch to your freshly revamped boudoir? Or an elegant living room? Then look no further than this Homebase chaise longue.

Yes, you heard us right, this gorgeous chaise longue is a Homebase creation. And we predict the brand has a hit on their hands.

Homebase Chaise Longue

The new piece of furniture from the DIY retailer is a twist on the Homebase occasion chair that we all fell head over heels in love with last year. The blush coloured chaise longue features plush velvet upholstery with vertical stitch detailing. Similar, to the occasional chair, it is supported by strong, solid wooden legs.

When an image of the chaise longue appeared on Homebase’s Instagram it quickly caught the eye of keen shoppers. The shot soon clocked up 689 likes with plenty of adoring comments.

‘Gorgeous,’ wrote one fan.

‘This is perfect,’ commented another.

‘Homebase for furniture 🤔 ,’ wrote one fan, sharing our ongoing surprise at the brand’s incredible furniture offerings.

However, the most incredible thing about this particular piece of furniture is the price tag! The chaise longue will set you back just £150, a fraction of the cost when compared to other versions available on the high street.

For an elegant look pair the chaise longue with moody dark blue walls in Farrow and Ball Stiffkey Blue or Sapphire Salute from Dulux. The chaise longue will look gorgeous as it is, however for a cosier place to curl up with a book add a cushion in a contrasting texture and drape with a cosy blanket.

Unfortunately, the chaise longue isn’t available for home delivery, however, Homebase has promised that it will be re-stocked – although a date hasn’t yet been confirmed. In the meantime, you can opt for click and collect, and pick it up from in store.

However, you might want to hurry. At that price, we don’t think the chaise longue is going to stick around for long.