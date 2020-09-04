We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a smart way to store your cocktail hour kit? Add this Homebase drinks cabinet to the top of your wishlist now.

When looking for luxurious furniture Homebase isn’t the first place to spring to mind. However, after seeing this drinks cabinet you might want to reassess that.

The drinks cabinet is one of the gorgeous new pieces from Homebase’s Moscow range that gave us their stunning sideboard earlier this year.

Made with a wood effect finish and elegant gold-coloured detailing, the cabinet will add a touch of luxury to your home. Inside the cabinet includes hanging rails to store glass.

There are also two shelves for arranging bottles and drinks accessories on. Alternatively, you can swap out the bottles of gin for crockery as a stylish storage solution in the dining room.

Here at Ideal Home, we are a fan of a well-curated drinks trolley. Particularly when it includes a couple of bottles of gin.

However, a drinks trolley isn’t the most practical accessory in a living room that is short on space. If you have kids running around, a trolley full of glass and bottles is probably not the best idea.

A drinks cabinet is the perfect solution. The cabinet can double up as a living room sideboard. Whatsmore it is easy to shut away from little fingers then open up again when it’s time for happy hour.

But we also can’t forget to mention the Mad Men appeal of this drinks cabinet. The trend for retro-inspired furniture and designs is one that is still going strong this Autumn. Making this cabinet the perfect on-trend update.

Buy now: Moscow Dark Wood Drinks Cabinet, £100, Homebase

Unfortunately, most drinks cabinets can set you back upwards of £300, but not this Homebase one. Priced at £100 this drinks cabinet is an absolute steal.

Will you be ordering yourself this happy hour treat from Homebase?