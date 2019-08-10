Been putting off giving your garden a furniture update so far this summer? Well, now you don’t have an excuse with the summer Homebase sale.

Customers can make huge savings with up to a massive 70 per cent off BBQs, outdoor furniture, garden materials, flooring and home decorations. So if you’re planning an overhaul of your garden or creating an outdoor living room, we recommend taking a trip down to Homebase.

Celebrate the last day’s of summer with our top three picks from the sale.

Homebase sale

Malindi lounge chair and footrest – £90 off

Buy now: Malindi lounge chair and footrest, now £135 (was £225), Homebase

We were big fans of this Scandinavian inspired chair and footrest when it was launched earlier this year. If you’ve been eyeing it up but couldn’t afford the £200 plus price tag, now priced at £135 it might be time to scoop it up.

Made out of durable 100% FSC acacia timber and thick UV-resistant polyester, you can pick this chair up safe in the knowledge that it will still be in good nick for next summer.

Rori Stacking Chair – £9.95 off

Buy now: Rori Stacking Chair Tigerlilly, now £20 (was £29.95), Homebase

Bold, stackable and super comfy these bright chairs have already established a firm fan base.

When this first arrived in stores it was available in four colours for the price of £29.95. In the Homebase sale, you can now snap up the white version for £17.50 or the tiger lily version, a coral colour, for £20.

Texas 4 burner gas BBQ – £34.50 off

Buy now: Texas Stardom 4 Burner Gas Burner, now £164.50 (was £199), Homebase

This is perfect for cooking up an all-American BBQ, ideal for late summer family gatherings. This four-burner gas BBQ can cook up to 25 burgers at a time.

Maybe you’re looking to up your BBQ-ing game from disposable charcoal to something a little more heavy-duty? Or are planning on adding an alfresco kitchen to your garden? Well you can now pick this BBQ up and make a saving of £34.50.

Will you be cooking up a storm with this on the coming August bank holiday?

Happy summer bargain hunting, just fingers crossed we’ve seen the last of the rain for a few weeks.