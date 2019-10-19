As the change of season sees us solemnly covering over the barbecue and bringing the cushions back inside, the transition into autumn is also a great opportunity to fall back in love with our interiors.

We find ourselves looking at familiar spaces with fresh eyes and it’s easy to have fallen out of love with the same pieces of furniture and accessories. Research from the low-cost homeware brand, Homesense, found that 86 per cent of Brits make changes to their home exclusively for the autumnal months and almost half (46 per cent) of us admit to updating our interiors simply to feel happier.

Homesense has teamed up with interior blogger, Lisa Dawson, to provide some handy tips for updating your home for autumn, without raiding next year’s holiday fund!

Textured cushions and throws

As the clocks go back and the nights draw in, our natural instinct is to create a warm and cosy sanctuary to return home to. ‘Look to your seasonal wardrobe for colour ideas and textures – you’ll be surprised at how similar the trends in both fashion and interiors can be,’ says Lisa.

‘Think cosy woolens, burnished metals, velvety animal prints and warm corduroy, all of which work just as well within our home as in our style choices. Earthy tones such as burnt orange, sage green and deep neutrals are colours that encourage relaxation while at the same time giving your room that all important autumnal glow.’

Add finishing touches including cosy knitted throws, faux fur cushions and thick pile rugs for an extra cossetting feel.

In store only: Plain and print cushions and throws, from £9.99, Homesense



Tonal crockery

When the weather turns cold, we are far less inclined to venture out in the evenings, swapping trips to the pub for having friends and family over – creating the perfect excuse for updating your dinnerware.

‘Go for a warm, tonal crockery scheme in your favourite colours, layering up the plates for effect and juxtapose your glassware by using several different types for an eclectic look,’ suggests Lisa.

‘Finish your setting with brass toned cutlery that will reflect the candle light and fill contrasting serving bowls with delicious autumnal fare. Making the effort to ensure your table looks special will make both you and your guests happy.’

Try bringing the outside in by adding sprigs of seasonal foliage to your table display in place of traditional floral arrangements.

In store only: Ceramic tableware, from £3.99, Homesense



Taselled lighting

We spend more time in our home while it’s dark during autumn and winter, so it’s important that you pick the right lighting. A gorgeous statement lamp will make you happy whether it’s on or off, so updating your lighting is a great option.

‘It’s particularly important to make sure that you have bedside lighting which is suitable for purpose – task lighting is essential for bedtime reading,’ stresses Lisa. ‘By using softer lighting in other areas of the room, you can change the mood with the click of a switch.’

In store only: Yellow tassel lamp, £16.99, Homesense



Quirky bedside furniture

During the colder months, we are much more likely to want to stay in bed in the mornings and long to return to it in the evenings. Think about how you want your bedroom to make you feel – it’s a personal space so equip your bedside table with essentials for a good night sleep like a calming scented candle and a good book.

Video Of The Week

Lisa explains, ‘A change is always uplifting, so try the bed in a different position or shop your home for alternative ideas for bedside furniture, lighting or dressing table accessories. Go for a higher tog duvet to combat the chilly nights and add the layers with woollen throws and cosy cushions.’

It’s time to ditch that traditional bedside chest of drawers!

In store only: Bedside table, £59.99, Homesense

Head to Homesense for more seasonal updates to boost your mood and make the most of your home this autumn and beyond.