The Great British Bake Off 2021 is brightening up our Tuesday evenings with pastel, bunting-covered joy. Naturally, we’ve always got our eye on the decor as well as the signature bakes.

From open shelving stacked with Kilner jars to those classic wooden worktops, Channel 4’s The Great Bake Off brings plenty of traditional kitchen ideas to the table. If you’ve ever wondered how much your own Bake Off-inspired kitchen would set you back, property company Boomin has the answers.

How much would a Bake Off kitchen cost?

Boomin calculated the cost of creating a fully-equipped kitchen inspired by the famous tent. From the £4 wooden spoons and gingham table cloths to the top-of-the-range kitchen tech, a Bake Off-style kitchen will cost £15,414.

Boomin’s calculations are based on an average-sized UK kitchen. This hefty budget will get you everything from the Neff Slide & Hide oven and proving drawer, as well as a £1,150 Quooker Flex tap and a duck egg blue Smeg fridge replica.

The total sum also includes classic shaker-style cupboard doors, a bespoke kitchen island and the KitchenAid mixer. ‘From the Friends apartment to episodes of Grand Designs, television has been inspiring how we style our homes for years,’ says Michael Bruce, CEO and Founder of Boomin.

‘When it comes to the kitchen, Bake Off is right up there for sources of inspiration,’ he says. The proof is in the pudding: since the start of September, Google searches for ‘Bake Off oven’ have risen.

We know we’re looking up the best bread makers inspired by bread week, and making sure we’ve got everything we need for whipping up our favourite bakes. ‘Whether you are looking to spend big for a full Bake Off kitchen overhaul or simply want to add a few themed choices, the outlay is always worth it when it comes to creating the type of home you’ve dreamt of living in,’ adds Michael.

Investing in some kitchen staples like the best saucepans and storage ideas will all help to make cooking fun and easy. Shop the most iconic Bake Off tent kitchen pieces – although they do come with a hefty price tag…

Here’s how much the other kitchen items cost, according to Boomin: