Yesterday was hotter than Ibiza and the Caribbean with highs of 35c. The rest of the weekend is due to be a little cooler, but the temperature is still on track to stay above 20c. It’s safe to say a fan is about to become your new best friend.

However, whether you are running your fan for 10-minute bursts or blasting it all night, do you know how much it costs to run a fan?

While an electrical fan might be offering you some relief at the moment, and helping you sleep in the heat. The last thing you want is to be hit with a nasty surprise when your electricity bill comes through.

How much does it cost to run a fan?

The good news is that fans are surprisingly energy-efficient, especially when compared to an electric air-conditioning unit. Research by energy-saving assistant Loop revealed that a 40W fan running for 8 hours cost just 6p. While a 1003W Air conditioning unit running for the same time cost £1.44.

If you want to work out exactly how much your fan of choice costs to run you’ll first need to work out how much electricity it is using. You can do this by checking the wattage. This should be shown on the fan or the instructions leaflet.

Once you know the wattage of your fan, convert this into kilowatt-hours. It might sound complicated, but all you need to do is divide the wattage by 1,000.

Then you just multiply the number by the number of hours you are using the fan for. This will give you the amount of electricity you are using per day.

For example, if you have a 50-watt fan, you would divide 50 by 1,000 to get 0.05. If you are using it for ten hours a day, you’ll then multiply 0.05 by 10 giving you 0.5kW. This is how much energy the fan uses in a day.

To work out the cost, you will need to know how much you pay for one unit of energy (1kw). This should be listed on your energy bill.

Multiply the cost of a unit of energy by the kW output of your fan and that will be how much it is costing to run your fan each day.

So if you’re paying 16p for energy, multiply this by 0.5kW and you’ll get 8p as the cost for running a 50watt fan for 10 hours.

If all that multiplying has left you a bit baffled. The experts at ThisisMoney worked out that if a normal household fan (between 25 and 75 watts) was left on every night for a week, it would add no more than £1 to your electricity bill.

So you can sleep a bit easier with your fan on this week.