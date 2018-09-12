Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on vintage-inspired accessories
Get the vintage look in any room with these key home accessories
Looking to add a touch of vintage glamour to your home? We’ve found vintage-inspired pieces that can add a whole lot of opulence without a whole lot of cost. From crystal drop chandeliers to gold gilded mirrors, these simple touches can give any paired-back space a plush and polished finish.
The chandelier
Nothing says vintage glamour better than an elegant chandelier. These are both fine examples of a classic drop chandelier. The only significant difference (other than the price tag) is one’s made of glass, the other acrylic. But when it’s hanging high from unsuspecting eyes, who could tell?
Ideal: Enid Chrome Grand Pendant, £450, Laura Ashley
Great deal: Victoria Jewelled Pendant light, £19.99, The Range
The mirror
The traditional, glam gilded mirror is the easiest accessory to buy to achieve this look for any room. Hung above the mantelpiece in a living room or above the sink in a bathroom, a grand gold mirror will instantly make the space look fab-u-lous!
The grand chair
Navy is a great choice for upholstered furniture, it somehow makes them feel more glam and luxurious. A grand wing-back chair upholstered in this on-trend tone makes a great style statement.
Ideal: Bodil Chair in Thames Blue, £499, Made
Great deal: Bow Chair, now £174.99, Studio
The elegant table
Marble and brass are both key materials that ooze elegance. Different in style, both designs can add a simple sophisticated touch to homes.
Ideal: Arambol Oval Marble End Table, £187, La Redoute
Great deal: Iggy Metal Tray Side Table, £75, Oliver Bonas
The plush rug
Lift the feel of any room in an instant, with the simple addition of a beautiful rug. Either of these luxurious-look designs will add a touch of faded grandeur to your decor.
Buy now: Amalfi Rug in Aqua, £249, The Rug Seller
Buy now: Antique Rug, £114.95, Bentua
These gems prove you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your space feel ultra glam.