Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on vintage-inspired accessories

Looking to add a touch of vintage glamour to your home? We’ve found vintage-inspired pieces that can add a whole lot of opulence without a whole lot of cost. From crystal drop chandeliers to gold gilded mirrors, these simple touches can give any paired-back space a plush and polished finish.

The chandelier

Nothing says vintage glamour better than an elegant chandelier. These are both fine examples of a classic drop chandelier. The only significant difference (other than the price tag) is one’s made of glass, the other acrylic. But when it’s hanging high from unsuspecting eyes, who could tell?

Ideal: Enid Chrome Grand Pendant, £450, Laura Ashley
Great deal: Victoria Jewelled Pendant light, £19.99, The Range

The mirror

The traditional, glam gilded mirror is the easiest accessory to buy to achieve this look for any room. Hung above the mantelpiece in a living room or above the sink in a bathroom, a grand gold mirror will instantly make the space look fab-u-lous!

The grand chair

Navy is a great choice for upholstered furniture, it somehow makes them feel more glam and luxurious. A grand wing-back chair upholstered in this on-trend tone makes a great style statement.

Ideal: Bodil Chair in Thames Blue, £499, Made
Great deal: Bow Chair, now £174.99, Studio

 

The elegant table

Marble and brass are both key materials that ooze elegance. Different in style, both designs can add a simple sophisticated touch to homes.

Ideal: Arambol Oval Marble End Table, £187, La Redoute
Great deal: Iggy Metal Tray Side Table, £75, Oliver Bonas

The plush rug

Lift the feel of any room in an instant, with the simple addition of a beautiful rug. Either of these luxurious-look designs will add a touch of faded grandeur to your decor.

Buy now: Amalfi Rug in Aqua, £249, The Rug Seller
Buy now: Antique Rug, £114.95, Bentua

These gems prove you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your space feel ultra glam.

