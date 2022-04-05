We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Drum roll please, as we can reveal the winners of the Ideal Home Kitchen Awards 2022. With categories covering everything you could possibly need for your kitchen makeover – large or small – the entries included a wealth of brilliant kitchen ideas from some of our favourite kitchen brands. stay tuned to find out the brands that should firmly be on your radar for 2021.

This year’s awards was judged by a panel of Ideal Home’s expert editors – Heather Young, Ideal Home Editor, Thea Babington-Stitt, Content Editor and Millie Fender, Ecommerce Editor. Ideal Home’s resident renovation expert and architectural designer Charlie Luxton also stepped up as guest judge for the One Small Step Award for Sustainable, given his expert knowledge and interest in sustainability in homes.

The Ideal Home Kitchen Award Winners 2022

Our panel of expert judges picked the deserving winners from a host of amazing entries in 12 categories, from worktop ideas to small appliances, kitchen storage ideas to best taps. The wealth of entries really showcases the best of the best when it comes to all things kitchen. Read on to find out what’s hot in kitchens for 2022.

Award: Ideal Home’s Kitchen of the Year

Winner: Magnet



The top award went to the Nordic Nature kitchen from Magnet. The design feels fresh and modern, with an appealing warmth. Nordic Nature’s sustainably sourced oak-veneer frontals in smooth and fluted designs are inspired by Nordic mid-century modern walnut furniture. They add an architectural edge to this kitchen, and the natural wood tones ground the space.

‘We loved the rich wooden texture, and Nordic Nature’s fluted finish feels brilliantly modern with the linear design and pared-back look,’ says Heather Young.

Highly commended: Chilcomb in Navy and Pebble, Howdens

Award: Best Classic Kitchen

Winner: Howdens



Channel your inner Bridgerton character, and embrace a more stately kitchen scheme, with the Elmbridge kitchen in Dove Grey from Howdens. The classic Shaker design has been given a glow up with decorative beading and intricate design elements.

‘The brushed handles are a lovely shape, and the wood finish inside the glazed units is a truly chic feature that caught the judge’s attention,’ says Heather.

Highly commended: Infinity Plus Georgian Ermine, Wren Kitchens. Shaker, Olive & Barr

Award: Best Modern Kitchen

Winner: Second Nature



The Porter Portal kitchen with its integrated handles from Second Nature is one good-looking design! It’s pared-back and smart, and offers the look of a bespoke kitchen at an affordable price.

‘This is a great colour for a kitchen and the contrasting recessed handles add a contemporary touch that makes this kitchen stand out,’ says Thea Babington-Stitt, Ideal Home Content Editor.

Highly commended: Roux Kitchens Collection

The One Small Step Award for Sustainability – judged by Charlie Luxton

Winner: Zwilling



Millie Fender, our Ecommerce Editor and one of the judging panel has tried out the Fresh & Save vacuum sealing system from Zwilling and was impressed! And guest judge Charlie Luxton agreed that when it comes to sustainability in the kitchen this is a great product.

‘This collection or vacuum boxes and bags keeps food fresh and meaningfully tackle waste, which is a huge issue in all our kitchens,’ says architectural designer Charlie Luxton.

Highly commended: Cosentino

Award: Best Use of Colour

Winner: Pluck Kitchens



A new category for 2022 to celebrate ways to bring colour into the kitchen, the judges loved this kitchen project by Pluck Kitchens. Using two of their brilliant finishes – Ritzy and Brockwell Moss – this kitchen feels fun and modern, and gave all the judges some great feelgood vibes.

‘Pluck really are the champions of colourful kitchens,’ says Thea Babington-Stitt. ‘Good on them for leading the way when it comes to kitchen colour!’

Highly commended: Optiplan Kitchens

Award:Best Large Appliance

Winner: Bora



The S Pure cooktop with integrated extractor from Bora cleverly combines a kitchen hob and extractor in one unit. The integrated extractor means there’s no need for one above the hob, which really opens up your options when looking at how to plan a kitchen layout.

‘This is just what the Ideal Home reader would want for their dream kitchen,’ says Millie Fender, Ecommerce Editor. ‘Measuring just 60cm wide (perfect for standard units), this smart, ultra-compact cooktop would fit into the smallest of kitchens.’

Award: Best Small Appliance

Winner: Zwilling



The C2 Enfinigy Power Blender from Zwilling not only looks the part (it can live on our kitchen worktops anyday!), but it was a big hit with our judge Millie Fender – the queen of small appliances – when she tried it out at home!

‘An awesome blender with a light-up control panel that makes it easy to scroll to pre-set and manual settings,’ says Millie.

Highly commended: Cook In, Cuisinart. Carbonator 3, Aarke

Award: Best Kitchen Tap

Winner: Grohe



We’re all about getting our recommended 6-8 glasses of water a day. And the Blue Home filtered water kitchen tap from Grohe will make it easier to achieve, as well as cutting down on single-use plastic water bottles.

‘Still, medium or sparkling from the same tap = genius!’ says Mille. ‘You can also activate it from your phone which is brilliant for busy, hardworking kitchens.’

Highly commended: Instant Hot Water Tap, Wodar

Award: Best Kitchen Surface

Winner: Tile Giant



What’s not to love about Tile Giant‘s Alexa Hex kitchen wall tiles? The Ideal Home judges were smitten with the pink and loved how these tiles will create such a look-at-me focal point for a modern kitchen idea.

‘These tiles tick the box when it comes to on-trend colour and bringing fab pattern to kitchen walls,’ says Heather Young.

Highly commended: Alloy Splashbacks, Bushboard

Award: Best Kitchen Worktop

Winner: Cosentino



We love a worktop that’s up to the challenge of daily life, and Dekton by Cosentino does just that. No more fears about red wine stains, or hot pan scorch marks – Dekton is designed to withstand all these kitchen challenges.

‘Good looks and practicality in one hit!’ says Thea Babington-Stitt. ‘The new Dekton surface features high resistance to scratches, stains, heat and UV rays, making it a perfect worktop for hardworking and busy family kitchens.’

Award: Genius Kitchen Innovation

Winner: Smeg



Anything that makes life easier is a hit with us, and that’s why the Galileo technology from Smeg was the judge’s favourite. The range’s flagship Omnichef model has managed to reduce cooking times by up to 70%. You can roast a chicken in just 30 minutes, or bake a potato in 20.

‘This revolutionary new cooking technology uses steam, microwave and traditional cooking all together for the ultimate cooking performance,’ says Heather Young, Ideal Home Editor.

Highly commended: K7000 Refrigeration Collection, Miele

Award: Best Kitchen Lighting

Winner: Dowsing & Reynolds



Choosing the perfect kitchen lighting ideas can make or break your kitchen scheme. The Michael O’Hare porcelain light from Dowsing & Reynolds is perfect for any style of kitchen.

Video Of The Week

‘This porcelain pendant, handcrafted as part of a creative collaboration between Dowsing & Reynolds and Michelin-starred chef Michael O’Hare is guaranteed to add a design edge to any kitchen,’ says Heather Young. ‘Hung in a row of three above a statement island, these lights would add the wow factor.’

What will you be incorporating into your kitchen renovation plans this year?