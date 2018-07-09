This week Ideal Home Loves modern coastal style

With summer in full swing we've drifted into seaside mode here at HQ, shopping for the best in modern coastal style

Coastal is a timeless trend that makes a splash every summer – in both fashion and interiors. While we like the classic seaside beach hut motifs and deckchair stripes right now we’re LOVING the modern take on coastal. The new designs for summer 2018 give this much-loved style a sophisticated makeover.

1. Fish towels

Cheer bathrooms up no end with these decorative towels. The simplistic fish print has a refreshing modern feel to it, taking the coastal look in a different direction. The neutral fish pattern sits on a sophisticated dark grey background, suitable for both modern and traditional bathrooms. The stylish towels are made from a 100 per cent high quality cotton, meaning they feel as good as they look.

Buy now: Fish Hand Towel, £16, Anorak

2. The pretty picnic range

In recent years Sainsbury’s have been showing a very strong melamine game – it looks just like china yet it’s plastic. The new Riviera range is undoubtedly the best yet. In dreamy deep blue, this set is perfect for hosting a modern coastal picnic.

The nod to nautical comes in the form of subtle rope, knot and anchor details on the tableware and napkins. The simple blue and white stripe cutlery and plates add a playful twist to enhance the look.

Buy now: Riviera Picnic Oval Platter, £10, Sainsbury’s Home

3. Cool coastal cushions

Not a beach hut illustration in sight, this is how we like our modern coastal style. This season House of Fraser has an array of cool coastal cushions. With everything from watercolour stripes, tie dye effects and modern hand-drawn boat illustrations the hint of nautical is a fashionable one. Best paired by textures throws to enhance the look.

Buy now: Poseidon Boat Cushion, £15, House of Fraser

4. Seaside inspired dining set

Lay the table in a sea of blue. From Coastal Le Creuset cookware and Rick Stein Coves of Cornwall tableware to in-house design Harbour Collection, John Lewis is the place to head for dressing the table in style this summer. The simple Harbour Blue Rim collection of simple white crockery features a range of smaller plates decorated with striking blue minimalist lighthouse and sailing boat motfis.

Buy now: Rick Stein Coves of Cornwall Tableware, from £10, John Lewis

Buy now: Harbour Small Plates, £20 set of 4, John Lewis

5. Simple striped bedding

Here’s a deckchair stripe with a difference. this simple, sophisticated blue and white stripe is the perfect example of modern coastal style. This stylish set will go with a wide range of bedroom colour schemes. Ideal for adding a subtle hint of seaside style to homes.

Buy now: Core Deckchair Stripe Bedding Set, from £354, Marks & Spencer

This summer Marks & Spencer is shaking things up by not adhering to ‘trends’, instead creating capsule colour collections. The M&S interpretation of coastal bedding is this simple watercolour stripe in a dreamy blue colour palette.

Buy in stores only: Watercolour Striped bedding Set, from £25, Marks & Spencer