Ideal Home is on the hunt for the UK’s very best homes and gardens, and we want to hear from you! There are just a few days left to enter your home into the Ideal Home Reader Home Awards 2022. So if you’d love to see your home in print, don’t hang around…

For a chance of winning £1,000 cash and having your home featured in our magazine, you’ll need to submit your application by the end of April. Here are all the details you need…

What are the Ideal Home: Reader Home Awards 2022 categories?

The Ideal Home Reader Home Awards 2022 are split into three categories. You can choose between Best Home, Best Garden, and Best Room Makeover.

So it’s no problem if some areas of your home aren’t *quite* photo shoot-ready. If you prefer, you can just enter one room or even your outdoor living space.

Want to show off your entire home? Also totally fine.

What are we looking for?

We are on the lookout for gorgeous homes of all kinds, from period properties to smart new builds. If you have a stunning ‘before and after’ to share, or perhaps a character-filled conservatory or outdoor living space – we want to see it.

Last year’s Best Home winners included a couple who built a house for the first time during lockdown, creating an ultra-stylish and modern space for their family. While the winner of the Best Makeover category was an incredible family kitchen makeover.

This renovation saw an outdated and cramped space transformed into a modern, clutter-free kitchen perfect for family life and entertaining.

How to apply to Ideal Home: Reader Home Awards 2022

To apply, simply search idealhome.co.uk/homeawardsentry or head directly to this application page. The closing date for entries is 11:59 pm on 30 April 2022.

You’ll need to upload a minimum of ten photos, share up to 300 words about your space, and provide some contact information.

All the details, terms, and conditions are on the application form, and winners will be announced in the November 2022 issue of Ideal Home. Good luck!