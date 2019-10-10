This IKEA Kratten bedlinen and shower curtain are set to be folksy favourites this winter

When it comes to this autumn’s wardrobe, prints are everywhere – it’s all about dark botanicals and 70s inspired paisley. But what about interiors?

Well, IKEA is embracing bold, folksy prints for the new season, too, with their new Kratten textile range. The traditional Scandinavian-inspired design is gracing bedding, cushions and even a shower curtain.

Create a welcoming winter haven with the Kratten bed linen. The inky backdrop transforms the design, giving it instant cosy-factor. Pick out a sumptuous accent shade, like the dark berry tone, to layer up the bed with a throw and contrasting pillows.

By simply adding the Kratten shower curtain to a modern bathroom, the minimalist space is given an inviting, homely touch. The shower curtain is made from densely woven polyester fabric based on recycled PET bottles, so it really is combining the old with new – and ticking that sustainability box, to boot!

One cushion is all it takes to update your sofa or bed. We love the contrasting combination of the decorative pattern with sleek plywood or pale oak. However, with it’s fancy, embroidered finish and tassel detailing, we can also see the Skogskorn cushion adding a maximalist-style dressing up of a midnight blue or grey velvet sofa.

The Kratten collection is not like the ultra-modern Scandi style we’re used to seeing at IKEA, where minimalism in both pattern and colour is key. The bold print has its roots in traditional Scandinavian art, which taps into the summer’s big trend for boho-folk, inspired by vibrant clashing Mexican folk-art and design. The collection is an antidote to pared back neutrals, with the rich pattern bringing bursts of colour and art into the home.

