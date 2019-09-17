Make a style statement with fashionable new H&M Home bathroom accessories

The new H&M Home patterned paisley shower curtain is a thing of beauty. Along with matching towels and co-ordinating items, the new bathroom accessories are as fashionable as the new seasonal clothing collections.

More than merely the place to wash and go, bathrooms are becoming as well turned out as both living room and bedroom decors. Thanks to on-trend towels, patterned shower curtains and decorative porcelain bathroom sets it’s never been easier to make a style statement.

Take this stunning new H&M Home bathroom collection as a prime example of how easy it is to adding a fancy flourish to your bathroom decor.

H&M home paisley shower curtain

The captivating shower curtain was shared in situ on the H&M Home Instagram account. It was met with a staggering 35.2k likes and 140 comments. Safe to say it’s making an impression, and for good reason.

The adorning comments include:

We’re choosing to ignore the fact the bath is clearly not plumbed it – there are no taps, which many followers picked up on the online post. We’re choosing to regards it this as merely a staged shot to show off the gorgeous new bathroom accessories. And rightly so because they are the main attraction here.

Matching paisley guest towels

To complete the look, the range offers fashionable paisley towels too. These on-trend retro print towels will elevate bathrooms to fashionable new heights – for very little cost.

New Laundry bag

Can we just talk about how fashionable this laundry bag design is. Looks good enough to sling on your arm and hit the shops – not with your dirty laundry in tow, leave that behind.

Such a simple design but oh-so stylish.

New H&M bath mat

The Berber style H&M bath mat is also a highly desirable bathroom buy right now!

