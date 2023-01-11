This interior trend we never saw coming is giving us major nostalgia

This fan-favourite from our younger years is making its comeback as an interior trend – and we admit that it's one that we would've never expected, but are pleasantly surprised about.

Amongst all the home decor trends for 2023, there's one staple for my home that I don't think ever goes out of style – a beautiful bouquet of flowers. However, while some opt for the best flower subscriptions to get their fix, I've gone down a bit of a different route. LEGO. That's right. Flower bouquets and botanical plants, but in the form of LEGO, a well-known staple from our childhood.

(Image credit: LEGO)

LEGO flowers interior trend

I know what some of you might be thinking, but hear me out. LEGO flowers are a fun activity to do with family or friends, look amazing, and can even substitute as a houseplant that's impossible to kill.

When we hear about LEGO, it's oftentimes we categorise them as 'toys for younger children' as opposed to a viable home decor piece. However, more and more have we seen LEGO veering towards an adult audience with 'over 100 different products designed to appeal to adults whatever their interests are.'

(Image credit: LEGO)

Isabel Graham, senior director head of marketing at the LEGO Group (opens in new tab) says, 'Our research shows that 86% of adults globally turn to play to help them switch off from chores and work.' It's a stimulating and creative way to explore your interests. Besides, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

(Image credit: LEGO)

'Over the last few years, nostalgia-inspired aesthetics have gained momentum amongst shoppers, with many gravitating to pieces from a childhood decade,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab), reporting a '38% increase in searches on Etsy for toy block flowers or bouquets.'

'LEGO isn’t just for children and the brand’s flowers are fast becoming a staple of many a stylish home. Over the past year, we’ve seen an 8.5X increase in searches for ‘LEGO flowers’ as flower lovers flock to Pinterest for their latest bouquet inspiration,' explains Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK (opens in new tab).

I admit I fell into the rabbit hole of the LEGO flowers interior trend last summer when they initially went viral on TikTok and purchased the LEGO Flower Bouquet on Amazon (opens in new tab) for myself – and now with the announcement of new LEGO botanical collection sets (opens in new tab), LEGO flowers as an interior trend are something I expect to see even more of throughout 2023.

My very own LEGO flower bouquet sits on my desk at home. (Image credit: Future / Jullia Joson)

My LEGO flowers are singlehandedly one of my favourite home decor purchases and I've had many more LEGO sets on my radar since. Not only do they bring a pop of colour into my space, but they also look good all year round with zero maintenance, and are perfect for striking up a conversation with visitors.

I don't know about you, but that's a win in my books. I'm team LEGO flowers all the way.