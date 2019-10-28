It’s official. The time has come for the summer clothes to go back into winter hibernation and the jumpers and big coats to be released from their summer hideout.

If you need some help with bedroom re-organisation, we think the new IKEA Nordkisa bamboo wardrobe and furniture will help you channel your inner Marie Kondo.

The trend for open wardrobes is perfect for small spaces or overflow storage. But unless you’re a minimalist and ultra tidy, a rail can look look messy and a bit of an eyesore in the room. IKEA’s Nordkisa wardrobe solves that problem with the handy sliding door, which will hide any over-stuffed rails or untidy shelves.

Buy now: Nordkisa wardrobe, £229, IKEA

The wardrobe is made from sustainable bamboo. And it’s this design detail, along with the timber strip door, that gives the streamlined wardrobe a Japanese vibe, bringing the feeling of zen into the bedroom.

Buy now: Nordkisa wardrobe, 120cm x 123cm, £179, IKEA

Buy now: Rabbla box with lid, £12 each, IKEA



And how about the mini version? Apart from being pretty cute this wardrobe is very versatile thanks to it’s petite proportions. We can see it as bathroom storage, in a nursery or in a spare room, either placed against a wall, at the end of your bed or as a room divider.

Use the shelves for everyday toiletries and use handy baskets to hide anything you don’t want on show.

The clothes rail holds about 10 shirts on hangers, the big shelf holds about 20 pairs of folded trousers or 40 t-shirts and the small shelf holds about 10 pairs of folded trousers or 20 t-shirts. So it may be small but it’s pretty mighty when it comes to storage potential.

Buy now: Nordkisa bench, £70, IKEA

Buy now: Nordli drawers, £95, IKEA

Video Of The Week

As part of the Nordkisa collection, the bench will sit neatly at the end of the bed. That means it can serve as somewhere to pop your slippers at the end of the night, or a place to lay out tomorrow’s clothes. Team it with the Nordli chest of drawers, that sits at the same height, for a storage-busting duo.

Who says your bedroom storage can’t be just as put together as your outfits?