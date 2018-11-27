Ikea announce launch of small city centre stores – here’s a look inside the first one!

Mini Ikeas, what's not to love?

Stocking up on furniture, accessories and more at Scandi homeware giant Ikea is our idea of a perfect way to spend the weekend.

But our quest for cost-conscious contemporary furnishings usually involves an out-of-town drive. This could all be set to change following news of the brand’s transformation plans, which include a focus on its ‘city-centre approach’.

As part of the transformation it has opened an Ikea Planning Studio on Tottenham Court Road, London. The new store is dedicated to two of the most used rooms in our home – kitchens and bedrooms.

New Ikea planning studios

Shoppers will be able to book a free design appointment in the specialised showroom, where 3D planning tools will be used to get their home makeover plans underway.

And the above could be the start of more exciting things to come as the brand revealed that it is ‘exploring other potential high-street locations and formats in other London boroughs’. Sounds good to us!

‘We have been in the UK and Ireland for more than 30 years. In that time Ikea has revolutionised the way people live, and the way people shop.’ explains Javier Quiñones, Ikea UK and Ireland Country Retail Manager. ‘ Today it is hard to imagine a home without an Ikea product. However, we are in fast-changing retail environment and while we continue to grow, we are evaluating how we can remain relevant in the eyes of consumers – now and in the future.’

‘We recently announced our City Centre Approach starting with London. We will continue to invest in being more convenient through our enhanced service offer and digitialisation.’

More exciting news to look forward to! Ikea have confirmed that a new Greenwich store will throw open its doors to the public in spring 2019.

We say you can never have too much of a good thing. We can’t wait to hear what else is in store.