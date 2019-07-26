Did you see IKEA recreate famous living rooms from iconic television shows? Sheer brilliance.

They are undoubtedly some of the most iconic livings rooms ever to start on TV. We are of course talking about those to star in The Simpsons, Friends and Stranger Things.

To encourage shoppers to get the look IKEA recreated the famous settings using only its own furniture.

In more exciting news: IKEA smart blinds – all you need to know about exciting new launch

‘The Real-Life Series truly embodies the IKEA mission, to create a better everyday life for the many people,’ says Vinod Jayan, Managing Director IKEA UAE, Egypt and Oman.

‘We wanted to show all our customers how they could bring to life the iconic living spaces they see in their favourite shows. Like the selected television shows, IKEA appeals to the many, regardless of their background or living situation.’

IKEA recreate famous living rooms

Get the The Simpsons look

The popular TYSSEDAL side table is given a lick of purple paint and sits alongside an orange version of the KNISLINGE to make you feel like you’re at home in The Simpsons’ front room!

Recreate the Friends interior

Could this BE any more similar to the real deal? IKEA have done Friends proud by making the If you want to recreate this friendly living space, IKEA will be there for you!

Get the Stranger Things look

Video Of The Week

IKEA are channelling the retro Stranger Things vibe perfectly in this copycat family living room. The main attraction to illuminate this famous living room are the nostalgic bulb lights.

Buy now: SOLVINDEN LED lights, £35, IKEA

The imaginative spaces aim to inspire real families, living in the real world.

Are you feeling inspired to transform your family living space into one of the iconic living rooms?