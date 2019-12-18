We’ve had upside down trees. We’ve had LEGO trees. Now there’s a festive tree made entirely out of cheese! The tasty cheese Christmas tree has been crafted to celebrate the launch of Kettle Chips’ new hand-cooked Mature Cheddar & Red Onion seasoning.

Adorned with 10 strings of crisp tinsel, 12 transparent crisp baubles and 40 onions the tree is an edible delight.

7ft Cheese Christmas tree

Not a tree for the average household, the seven-foot cheese Christmas tree has been lovingly sculpted by a food artist from Gloucestershire. Made entirely from cheddar cheese, this tree is every cheese lover’s festive fantasy. The hand-carved mature cheese marvel took three weeks to create. Now that’s dedication.

‘In the past I’ve created artworks from numerous different types of food,’ explains the tree’s designer Prudence Staite (above), from Food is Art.

‘I’ve always wanted to make a sculpture using crisps, and I love cheese so this was the perfect project for me.’

Baubles filled with the new flavour Kettle Chips crisps…what could be better?

The cheese is Cornwall’s own Davidstow Creamery, the key ingredient for the new crisp seasoning.

The crisp-mas creation is carefully crafted around a wire frame, for stability. To then be adorned with 45 cheese baubles, 40 onions and topped with a star made entirely out of Kettle Chips.

The finished tree will take pride of place at Kettle Chips’ long-term charity partner, The Feed – a Norfolk-based café which does amazing work supporting the local community.

So you can go see the cheese for yourself, and perhaps take a cheesy selfie : )

The tree decorations skilfully crafted from cheddar.

The new flavour is available now at Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Tesco – just in time for beige Christmas spreads!