It’s beginning to look a lot like Santa’s grotto everywhere you go, thanks to this latest decorating craze! Ceiling decorations for Christmas are taking over Instagram and our homes.

One home that has most certainly taken this new trend to the max is the family home of Samantha Faiers. It’s a decorating effort that Buddy the Elf would be utterly chuffed with.

With giant baubles and stars suspended from the ceiling, it’s a Christmas spectacular to be seen!

Sam has not gone half measures on her festive home decorations this year. The former TOWIE star shared her creation with fans on Instagram, saying ‘Christmas at the Knightley’s🎄✨❤️🎅🏼. (guys I know this is very OTT however I’m obsessed 👏😉😁’.

The ‘OTT’ display, in her own words, has won a lot of adoration. Although there are those that are not such fans, one politely commenting, ‘Bit too much I think x.’

Not only has Sam embraced the latest trend for ceiling decorations for Christmas, Sam has some serious ‘Tablescaping’ going on, too.

Ceiling decorations for Christmas…

One of the best examples we’ve seen of decorations adorning the ceiling in style is that of 34 Mayfair. The London restaurant has been transformed for the festive season with over 14,000 decorations, including 8,400 baubles. As you can see from the above, the baubles adorn every inch of ceiling and wall space.

Perhaps it’s a little too ambitious for the average household to cover an entire ceiling in decorations, but what do you think?!

Who says you can’t embrace the trend with a less extravagant approach and still nail it?

Generous paper pom-poms have become increasingly popular for seasonal decorating. They are the easiest way to create maximum impact, for both scale and colour, with with little effort.

While they mostly dominate hallway bannisters the best place for them in 2019 is the ceiling. As seen here paper decorations suspended from the ceiling, from a simple twig arrangement creates a spectacular visual.

The same simple principle, of suspended branches decorated with ornate baubles, makes the perfect alternative centrepiece for a festive dining table.

In this rustic home simple foliage, pinecones and etched baubles help to create a sophisticated scene from the ceiling.

Bubblegum Balloons helped Sam create her impressive festive extravaganza. Here we see how using balloons can create a show-stopping statement without having to affix anything to the ceiling. Balloons feel reminiscent of baubles, ideal for an alternative Christmas display.

Will you be dressing the ceiling for Christmas 2019?