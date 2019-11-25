MoWe invite you behind the scenes of reality TV star-turned-Celebrity X Factor contestant, Megan Mckenna’s home in Essex. As you’d expect from a former TOWIE star, her home is ultra glam.

‘I love to host viewing parties! All my friends and family come around and this is the perfect space,’ says Megan on how she’s enjoying her new kitchen at present.

Megan’s unmistakably dazzling taste in fashion is matched by her interior decor choices. Her new kitchen is already dressed to impress, with chic candles and plenty of fresh flowers.

Celebrity X Factor’s Megan Mckenna at home

Opting for a sleek look, Megan choose an all-white colour scheme. ‘I chose the Milano style range because I love that stylish London look, and with this kitchen you get just that! ‘ she says.

Megan says of her stylish new kitchen, designed, made and installed by Wren Kitchens, ‘I still can’t believe it’s mine, everything I envisioned has come to life.’

The reality TV star turned country singer explains, ‘My favourite thing in my new kitchen has to be my hob… I always need loads of them on.’ Revealing, ”I have loads of people over all the time and I love to cook. I’d say my speciality dinner would be chicken in a white wine and champagne sauce.’

The open-plan layout of Megan’s kitchen makes it the perfect space for entertaining. Marble flooring extends throughout the room, spilling into the lounge area, featuring a widescreen TV and a lavish velvet sofa. Ideal for the viewing parties she hosts.

We think Megan has been wise in her choice of white units, that should stand the test of time and can be easily updated with accessories in the season’s hottest colours – as demonstrated by the striking teal bar stools that set things off beautifully.

Megan’s marble bathroom

The new kitchen’s marble flooring is in-keeping with Megan’s love of the material. It dresses all surfaces in her ultra glam bathroom. The sleek white sanitary ware reflects a penchant for simple, contemporary design.

And yet more marble. The look of Megan’s home is most certainly chic, in all-white.

An opulent grey carpet dresses the stairs, which boast a striking modern glass banister.

We’re awaiting an invite over for a kitchen karaoke party…