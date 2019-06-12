He’s a regular fixture on cooking shows including Saturday Morning with James Martin and James Martin’s American Adventure, and now TV chef James Martin has served up a collection with none other than tableware and cookware brand Denby.

Hitting shelves this September, James Martin Serve from Denby includes everything you need to get your dinner party started in style. Snacks, nibbles and more will look that much more tempting when presented in these attractive porcelain sets, and the good news is prices for individual items start from just £6.

On the forthcoming launch, Richard Eaton, Denby Design Director, said:

‘James and Denby are launching new pieces to our ‘Serve’ portfolio to enhance your culinary and entertaining skills. The range comprises of a combination of porcelain sets and wooden serving pieces to create a touch of restaurant theatre in the home.

‘There are four new multi-functional porcelain sets which offer a smart serve and storage solution, and include bowls that nestle inside one another when not in use, topped with a lid which becomes a really useful plate. We also have new stylish serving options to add drama to the table such as a raised Serving Board, Tapas Set, Serving Saucepan Set and a versatile Two-Piece Plate & Mug Set. All make practical gifts you will want to keep!’

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

James Martin Serve Denby Raise Wood Serving Set

Your colourful culinary creations will really stand out against this natural wood set. And when guests are circulating around the room you can take the raise serving set with you, ensuring no one misses out on your dinner party spread. The Raised Serving Board Set is priced at £25.

James Martin Serve Denby 4 piece Large Set

Love heading to the kitchen to whip up your own homemade dips? Fill these shallow dishes with hummus, guacamole and more and throw in a few tortilla chips on the side for good measure. The 4 Piece large Set is priced at £40.

James Martin Serve Denby 2 piece Serving Kit

French onion soup with a croque monsieur on the side – yes please! Although this is a soup and sandwich combo we think this could work equally as with coffee and a slice of cake on the side. Two Piece Serving Kit of 2 Jugs & Plates is priced at £30.

James Martin Serve Denby 4 Piece Medium Set

Present the classic combo of fish, chips and mushy peas in way that wouldn’t look out place in a gastropub. You can also replace the above with your favourite signature dishes.

Which is your favourite item from the above range?