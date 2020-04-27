We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the midst of London’s historic Hampstead is this gorgeous townhouse. And there’s a lot more than you would expect behind that lovely facade…

It’s currently on the market, and here’s what it has to offer.

Exterior

Once home to famed landscape artist John Constable, and boasting an English Heritage blue plaque for Peter Medawar – a pioneer of transplantation immunology, which of course we all knew (!) – this Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse is laden with history.

Yet it has distinctly modern interior touches, too, which you’ll see as we tour its four floors.

Living room

Behind the smart brick exterior you’ll find contemporary chic style arranged over four floors. On the ground floor you’re greeted with a generously sized double living room, overlooking the gardens to the front and the rear.

The room is currently open plan, but by adding a Crittall-style glass divide you cold create a cool, on-trend, broken-plan feel, creating an additional room without losing the sense of space and light.

Kitchen

On the lower ground floor are the open-plan kitchen and family room. Being on this level this low could easily feel dark, but the windows at either end combined with the choice of white throughout keeps things fresh and bright.

The kitchen is packed with all the mod-cons, and there’s plenty of storage space for all your equipment so you don’t have to clutter those minimalistic worksurfaces.

Extension

Could just a window at either end really add that much light into a basement level living space? Well, not really. One very clever addition to this home is the beautiful extension out into the garden.

Using similar brickwork to the front of the house for the main extension, there is then a gorgeous side return with a glass room and bifolding doors, taking you straight from the dining space out into the garden beyond.

Adding extra space is the choice to use a bench for half the dining table’s seating. Not only can you squeeze more on than chairs, but the bench can be fully tucked away under the table or moved elsewhere if needed.

Bedroom

Heading up the stairs, on the first floor you have the master suite, which takes over almost the whole floor – a dream! In-built shelving and wardrobes really maximise the floor space on offer, while those full-height sash windows provide all the light you could want.

There’s also a study on this level, which could be converted into a small bedroom or (my personal preference) a dressing room. The second floor has another two bedrooms and an additional bathroom between them.

Garden

Back down to that stunner of an extension and through the bi-folding doors, you enter into the beautifully landscaped garden. You might not be on Constable’s level of skill, but maybe this space could provide a bit of artistic inspiration

Garden Studio

Right at the back of this leafy garden is an absolutely dreamy garden studio with its own patio area. Inside there’s a kitchenette, living space and loo, with some seriously clever storage on every wall – including the ceiling! Actually come to think of it, I’d be just as happy moving in here, thanks!

This Hampstead house is currently on the market with Savills – click through to see it all.

What’s your favourite hidden feature of this home?