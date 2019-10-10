With only three weeks to go until Halloween celebrations, John Lewis & Partners reveals its top sellers and spookiest picks for this year! These are the John Lewis Halloween decorations to help host the most spooktactular style party for 2019.

As a nation we’re increasingly pulling out all the stops when it comes to Halloween decorating. With sales of wreaths, wall hangings and table decorations bigger than ever before.

John Lewis & Partners’ top ten Halloween buys 2019

‘The spooky season is officially upon us and we’ve seen that the trend for all things Halloween shows no signs of slowing down this year,’ reports Lizzie Batchelar, Seasonal Events Assistant Buyer at John Lewis & Partners.

‘Customers are really going all out, getting into the spirit of Halloween and experimenting with creative ways to decorate their houses – from weird and wonderful wreaths to sinister LED-lit trees, laden with ghoulish trinkets and decorations.’

1. Suspended shaking Ghosts

These wibbly wobbly ghouls are more cute than scary.

2. Bauble decorations

Just like Christmas, only with more spooky characters. The biggest being Boots, hat, cat and witch hanging decorations – all £8 each.

3. Hanging skulls

Inspired by the Day of the Dead celebrations are these Skull hanging decorations, £14.40 each.

4. Decorative Halloween Wreath

Sales of wreaths are up this week and trick or treat baskets also remain firm favourites, with sales up 21 per cent year-on-year.

Buy now: Decorative Halloween Wreath, £22, John Lewis & Partners

5. Ghost And Witch Scene Tealight Holder

Seasonal votives are ideal for creating an enchanting ambience.

6. Haunted House Halloween Decoration

Sadly the £18 haunted house has already sold out, but should be still be available in stores.

7. Pre-lit trees

‘Halloween trees’ are also proving popular, up 57 per cent on last year. And not longer just for Christmas, shoppers are snapping up ghoulish baubles, Halloween-themed decorations to adorn said trees. This £22 design is only now available in store.

8. Halloween LED Bat Decoration

Like a bat out of hell this creepy character lights u to attract attention.

Buy now: Halloween Bat Decoration, £15, John Lewis & Partners

9. Trick or Treat Halloween String Lights

Light up the room, Halloween style. £12.50

10. Party Fogger

The smoke machine of the modern age, party foggers are the big thing for setting the scene in style. The one at John Lewis & Partners is £50.

In another news! Following on from the popularity of last year’s miniature chocolate pumpkins, this year John Lewis is introducing a supersized pumpkin treat.

For the first time the star of Halloween is a huge, hollow pumpkin – which can be filled with gruesome goodies or used as a party serving bowl. The hand-sculpted design is made from Belgian milk chocolate, yum.