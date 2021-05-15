We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yes, you heard us right, John Lewis & Partners is going to be selling vintage furniture! Great news for antique lovers or those of you who fancy dabbling in vintage, but have never had the confidence before.

Whether you’re someone who always wonders how others snap up those stylish secondhand bargains, or find yourself wanting to shop more sustainably, but always end up hitting the high street. This new range means you can be sure you’re getting a trusty piece that’s been fully vetted. Best of all, you don’t have to worry that your vintage item will fall apart or start showing signs of woodworm once it’s home!

Having teamed up with online vintage and antique marketplace Vinterior, John Lewis & Partners has introduced an exclusive range of unique pieces.

John Lewis & Partners + Vinterior’s new capsule collection

‘We’re delighted to announce the launch of our capsule collection with Vinteriors and are excited to offer customers a selection of one-off pieces that they won’t find anywhere else,’ says Ashleigh Shering, Partner & Buyer at John Lewis. ‘The products we’ve chosen reflect what our customers are already loving, including popular items, such as drinks trolleys and cabinets.’

The collection includes mid-century desks, sideboards, dining tables, drinks trolleys and occasional chairs. Each of these one-off pieces has been lovingly restored to the highest standards, having gone through a rigorous process and any repairs made.

It means you’ll be able to shop vintage on the high-street and be confident that you’re getting a quality secondhand piece. Any necessary fillings or painting is completed prior to the piece arriving in store, before it’s washed and finished off with either oil or wax and buffed to a high sheen.

There’s no doubt that this range is going to be popular, especially since in the past six months, John Lewis has seen searches for ‘sustainable home’ up by 650%, with ‘vintage’ up 77% and ‘antique’ up 55%! The demand for pre-loved items, it seems, is growing and luckily for us, John Lewis is getting on board with this rising trend.

So, can you buy vintage in all of its stores, we hear you ask… Unfortunately, the answer is no, as the initial launch is limited to the Kingston branch. The first collection will include 10 pieces of furniture, but there is talk of expanding later in the year.

Definitely a good excuse for some shopping by the river in the meantime, we’d say, and with prices from £499, it’s likely that pieces will sell out fast. In fact, one of the dining tables sold within 24 hours of the collection launching, so who knows, maybe we’ll see the brand’s other stores getting involved sooner rather than later.

Well done John Lewis and Vinteriors, we’re looking forward to seeing the collection for ourselves.