It’s not just food and beauty brands that are listening to the people. John Lewis & Partners are too, as they launch their first vegan duvet. The innovative new design is also biodegradable.

Handcrafted in Devon, the new botanic duvet is approved by The Vegan Society.

A new addition to the Natural Collection, the botanic duvet is made from a material called tencel lyocell. Despite the name it is totally natural, derived from sustainable wood sources. Creating a comforting, thoughtful addition to bedrooms.

Approved new vegan duvet

‘We’re really excited about launching our first vegan duvet,’ exclaims Unna Patel, Partner & Filled Bedding Buyer at John Lewis & Partners.

‘Our customers are telling us that they want to be more sustainable and live healthier, more responsible lives. As plant based and vegan lifestyles are becoming increasingly popular, we think this product will delight our customers. Providing them with a beautiful product that will give them a great night’s sleep.’

Those sweet dreams only aided by knowing the duvet is made with the welfare of animals and the environment in mind.

Tencel lyocell is naturally breathable, beautifully soft and gentle on the skin – ideal for bedding. The new vegan duvet is available in both lightweight 2.5 and 4.5 tog, across single, double, king and super king sizes.

The John Lewis & Partners Natural Collection botanic duvet price starts from £135, for a 2.5 tog single duvet. The full collection is available online and in stores now. John Lewis & Partners operates an incredible 50 stores across the UK, in addition to the online offering.

With such product innovation, it’s no wonder John Lewis won Best Retailer, Best Homewares Retailer and Best Furniture Retailer at the GlobalData Customer Satisfaction Awards 2019.

Always innovative in design, John Lewis mains focused in three key areas – unique own brand and exclusive products that customers cannot buy elsewhere, exceptional Partner-centric service and expanding home services – that wrap around everything it sells.