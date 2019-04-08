A new season brings a new trend for home interiors. And John Lewis reckons they’ve spied the affordable fabric that style-conscious shoppers are dying to get their hands on this summer – velvet!

According to the retailer, shoppers are moving away from minimal interiors as they make a beeline towards luxury schemes, with rich colours and texture, and sumptuous velvet ticks all the boxes.

With upholstered sofas, beds and soft furnishings being an easy way to revive tired-looking décor, John Lewis & Partners have introduced 37 new fabrics to its ever growing textiles offering to help spruce up your home for a new season. And they are so confident that velvet is ‘the one’ when it comes to home furnishings, that they’ve made 17 of their new fabrics velvet.

Their new ‘versatile and durable’ velvets include deep luxurious shades, such as indigo blue, Bordeaux, citrine, peacock and paprika, which feature alongside softer shades of silver and pink, and will look stunning in any home.

‘Opulent velvets continue to satisfy the desire for luxury at affordable prices,’ says Kerry Nicholls, partner and window décor and fabrics buyer at John Lewis & Partners. ‘They add depth and warmth that won’t overpower a scheme. With customers becoming braver with colour, we are seeing a move towards larger pieces of furniture and fabrics at windows in daring shades and textures, that bring joy to a room.’

John Lewis & Partners velvet collection

Meghan Fluted Back Petite Sofa

With its styled fluted back and brass-capped legs, the Meghan will bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to your home.

Buy now: Meghan Fluted Back Petite Sofa, from £999, John Lewis & Partners

Meghan Fluted Back Armchair

If the sofa is not for you then why not buy the armchair version instead? It looks just as stunning but is £350 cheaper and will work brilliantly if space is an issue. It will also make a great accent to a bedroom.

Buy now: Meghan Fluted Back Armchair, from £649, John Lewis & Partners

Velvet Pouffe

Buy now: Velvet Pouffe, Pale Pink, £65, John Lewis & Partners

Comfy to sit on, or use as a footrest, this velvet pouffe has neat, piped edges and would look stunning in any room.

Will you be adding velvet to your home this summer?