Early indications show this is shade decorating our homes this season

John Lewis & Partners have revealed green is the colour to be seen in our homes this season. This comforting, soothing shade welcome a touch of nature into our living spaces. The retailer reports a large percentage of their homeware sales are green wallpaper designs.

‘The colour green is having a moment with our customers,’ says Lorna MacPhee, Furnishing Accessories Assistant Buyer at John Lewis & Partners. ’30 per cent of our 100 best-selling designs predominantly feature green.’

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Read for more inspiration: Green living room ideas – redecorate with the colour of the season

With the rising popularity of houseplants it’s no surprise that we’re craving more green for our decor.

Colour of the season

Decorating with green breathes new life into any room. With a broad spectrum of shades available, from cool mint green to brooding forest green, the look you create is totally up to you. As a general rule when decorating with green the look is soothing and serene – thanks to it’s association with nature.

John Lewis are encouraging customers to welcome the outside in with botanical wallpapers, shades of green paint and foliage – real and faux.

Best-selling wallpapers

Demonstrating the popularity of all things inspired by nature John Lewis & Partners reveals their Ipanema wallpaper is a best-seller. Taken from the archives, the exotic design features an artist’s impression of lush tropical foliage and toucans.

Buy now: Ipanema Heritage Wallpaper, £35 a roll, John Lewis & Partners

The Cole & Son Great Vine Wallpaper is another best-selling design for John Lewis & Partners. The bold print takes inspiration from the Great Vine at Hampton Court Palace.

This statement design is ideal for creating a garden room feel in any living space.

Buy now: Cole & Son Great Vine Wallpaper, £100 a roll, John Lewis & Partners

Video Of The Week

Olive green is the shade du jour! Trending in kitchens in particular, enhanced beautiful with brass fixtures and fittings. In alternative rooms it’s best mixed with rich walnut furniture to create an elegant botanical space that feels grown-up and elegant. Green on the walls create a peaceful environment, perfect for a study or bedroom.

Looking for more green ideas? Green kitchen ideas – redecorate with this on trend colour

We’d love to hear how you’re using this lush shade in your home.