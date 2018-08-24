Join Ideal Home and Abigail Ahern to celebrate her new range with Hillarys

Promotional feature with Hillarys

Abigail Ahern’s new range of curtains, cushions and Roman blinds for Hillarys offers an intoxicating mix of printed velvets, tailored tweeds, crisp linen-look designs and faux leathers. Not only does the Abigail Ahern collection perfectly reflect her covetable signature style, it has a bold, luxe feel – think tribal prints adding an exotic vibe with fringing and coloured linings bringing a softer feminine touch.

Whether you’re a fan of Abigail’s inimitable style or are looking for inspiration to create more daring decorating schemes, you won’t want to miss our event.

Meet the designer

Come to our exclusive evening event and you can meet the Ideal Home team, indulge in canapés and a glass of prosecco while browsing Hillarys’ Guildford store. Then enjoy an inspirational design talk by Abigail herself, in which she’ll share insights into current trends as well as her own experiences and inspiration behind her new range.