When he’s not presenting on BBC Radio 1 or hosting his podcast, it turns out Jamie Laing is keeping up with the season’s biggest Christmas trends. After making progress on his home renovation throughout the year, the former Made in Chelsea star revealed his Christmas tree for 2025 last week, and, in my opinion, it’s a perfect take on the festive trend I’ve been seeing everywhere.

I’m sure you already know that the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend is one to watch this festive season. It’s a true classic that has really come into its own this Christmas. Combining plaid patterns, natural materials and rich colours, this trend is perfect for creating a nostalgic moment of calm amongst the usual Christmas chaos. And this year, Jamie Laing has put his own twist on the traditional style with his impressive Christmas tree display.

‘Jamie’s tree embraces a traditional look, a style closely influenced by brands like Ralph Lauren, whose Christmas aesthetic blends classic nostalgia with effortless comfort,’ says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck. ‘This tree captures that mood perfectly, embodying the traditional charm and warmth that define this season’s most sought-after style.’

And Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill, agrees. ‘Just like the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic, which has found favour this year, Jamie’s tree leans into traditional festive colours, with a timeless feel that hinges on sophisticated material choices and natural elements,’ she says.

In principle, the tree is simple. There are no baubles, no tinsel, and no kitsch characters. With only a few twinkling lights dotted between the fir branches, Jamie’s decor solely consists of plush red bows, tactile pinecones and red berry sprigs.

It might sound like a pared-back approach to Christmas, but Jamie and Sophie’s tree still delivers a wow-factor. Each decoration is layered in a way that not only hits the Ralph Lauren spot, but also touches on some of the other big trends of the year – like XL Christmas bows and nostalgic decor, achieved through the natural textures of pinecones and berries.

‘Incorporating natural elements like pine cones, berries, or twigs creates a rustic style that, when paired with soft fabrics like velvet-style bows, creates a look that really stands out,’ says Chloe Barrow, Interior Expert at Laura James. ‘The pairing also creates a subtle connection to the outdoors, which is great for giving indoor Christmas trees more life.’ Especially if you’ve opted for an artificial Christmas tree this year!

Not only is the tree on trend and simply stunning, but it’s also a look that is super easy to recreate. ‘The key is to keep the eye moving,’ says Whinnie. ‘Tuck some decorations deeper into the branches, then build outwards, adding more pieces and finishing with smaller details to fill every gap and create a gloriously abundant look.’

Thanks to the traditional nature of this trend, you don’t need to splash out on grand ornaments, either. Red and green baubles of years gone by should do the trick when paired alongside natural textures and festive bows (which are easy to make yourself). ‘Opt for a wide, velvety red ribbon and tie it into bows around the tree for an elegant finish,’ suggests James. ‘And layer in generous clusters of berries and sprigs of greenery at varying depths.’

And don’t forget the tree skirt to top it all off. Jamie’s is easy to miss at first glance, but he has opted for a beautiful back-lit option, similar to this one at QVC.

'If you’re worried about natural elements lasting the full season, go faux,' advises Whinnie. Most of the time, faux decs can look just as effective as the real deal. Here's a few to add to your basket if you want to create your own Ralph Lauren-esque Christmas display.