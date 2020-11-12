We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The sleep experts at Kally Sleep have just announced huge Black Friday discounts to aid the nations quest for a better night’s sleep. The sale is offering up to 25-50% off all of their specialist products, from their famous anti-snore pillow to comforting anxiety blankets.

For every problem that could prevent a good night’s sleep there’s a smart bedding solution to help – and this month it’s cheaper, thanks to the Black Friday Kally Sleep sale.

Top Kally Sleep Black Friday deals

1. Anxiety Blanket: 25% off

Who doesn’t need a comforting hug in the form of an anxiety blanket right now? Sales of anxiety blankest have unsurprising shot through the roof in 2020. These weight bedding solutions are said to act as comforters to ease anxiety and insomnia. How? ‘The smart designs uses Deep Pressure Touch Stimulation theory (pressure via touch) to reduce the neurological symptoms often associated with anxiety and restlessness – both common causes of sleeplessness.’

View deal: Kally 6.8kg Anxiety Blanket, was £79.99, now £59.99, Kally Sleep

2. Acid Reflux Wedge Pillow: 25% off

The Acid Reflux Pillow, designed to relieve symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn, is currently 25% off. For those that suffer either of the aforementioned will be grateful for a dedicated design.

The wedge shaped pillow supports the upper half of your body, using gravity to prevent acid running upwards from the stomach. The simple, yet smart design provides relief from Heartburn, Acid Reflux and similar medical conditions.

View deal: Acid Reflux Wedge Pillow, was £44.99, Now £33.75, Kally Sleep

3. Anti-snore pillow: 50% off

This is the only deal that is not currently live – the discount will be running from the 23rd – 30th November. Meaning the specialist pillow, which speaks for itself, will be reduced from £29.99 to just £14.99. Does this sound like an ideal Christmas present for a snoring partner? Check back in on Monday 23rd to benefit from this brilliant deal.

Deal coming soon: Anti-snore Pillow, currently £29.99, Black Friday deal £14.99, Kally Sleep

There’s never been a better time to improve sleep than when it comes cheaper.