Kirstie Allsop has sparked another homeware debate after confessing that she irons her tea towels in a recent post on Twitter. The tea towel ironing debate has divided public opinion, with Ruth Langsford even weighing in.
The debate took off on Twitter after the ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter posted a photo of her ironing board covered in a pile of neatly stacked tea towels. The original caption read ‘I mustn’t waste time baiting them, I have ironing to do.’
The simple photo sparked a full-blown heated debate over whether you should iron your tea towels or not. ‘Oh God, this could get far, far nastier than a few Tracy haters. The “to iron or not to iron” sheets debate is a minefield,’ wrote Kirstie.
Tea towel ironing debate
Many twitter users were appalled at the idea of ironing tea towels. ‘Please tell me you’re not ironing tea towels?!?!’ wrote one user.
‘Now this *is* a problem Ms Allsopp! Ironing tea towels!!!,’ commented another.
With one Twitter user adding: ‘Kirstie! Really? Tea towels? Life is just too short!’
However, many of Kirstie’s followers were all in favour of ironing tea towels. ‘Are those tea towels? I got told off at lunch one day by colleagues when I said I ironed them. The outrage was palpable. I’d no idea it could be controversial,’ wrote one tea towel ironing fan.