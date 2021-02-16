We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The classic KitchenAid has had a lovely makeover for 2021 – and we are loving it. This stand mixer, along with the Kitchenaid Artisan Blender, both have an all-new look in the colour that is named honey. This golden-orange hue is said to be a nod towards happier and sweeter times – the sweetness we experience when coming together with friends and family. What do we think? It’s a lovely pop of colour to add to an otherwise neutral kitchen – we’ll have one of each, please!

These new coloured KitchenAid appliances are officially available to buy online. However, the stand mixer is already sold out (no surprise there), but the blender is still available to buy – just get in quick! Here’s what else to know…

KitchenAid colour of the year 2021

KitchenAid’s colour of the year for 2021 is Honey. Why honey? Warmer shades, similar to this honey colour, are seen by people as being mood-boosting, optimistic and charismatic – exactly the things we want to feel when in our kitchen, getting our bake on while in lockdown. Here’s what’s available…

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Honey

This stand mixer, as you’ll already know, is bestselling for good reason. It’s the helping hand you need in the kitchen – and now in a lovely new honey colour. Since this stand mixer is nice and large (because it needs to be, right?) it will make a statement on your kitchen worktop. It also comes in 14 different colours – plenty to choose from. There’s a reason these stand mixers are used on programmes such as The Great British Bake Off, and in busy kitchens all over the country. It also comes with a 4.8l bowl and a 3l bowl, as well as a pouring shield, six-wire whip, flat beater, flex edge beater and a dough hook. That’s pretty much all of the basics you’ll need to cook up a treat!

KitchenAid Artisan Blender in Honey

Onto the blender: do we really have to say much? This bestseller can be used for smoothies, dips, sauces, milkshakes and so much more – with five speed settings, as well as three pre-set recipe programmes and even a self-cleaning cycle. You can use this blender to smooth the hardest of ingredients from nuts to ice and even coconut. It comes in 12 colours in total, and included in the box you’ll get a 1.4l ribbed glass jar – the perfect size for families. With a compact footprint due to its nature, this blender can still take centre stage in your kitchen, especially if you choose it in a striking colour. The new honey one, for instance…

Previous KitchenAid colours of the year…

We’ve popped some photos below of previous KitchenAid colours of the year, so we can have a look back over the years to see what was in fashion, when. Some bold decisions here…

2020 – Kyoto Glow

2019 – Misty Blue

2018 – Bird of Paradise

What do you think? Will KitchenAid’s lovely new honey colour be making an appearance in your kitchen? We hope so!