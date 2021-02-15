We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has revealed that Valencia in Spain is one of the best places to buy a holiday home if you’re looking for value for money.

Spain has long been a prime holiday spot for Brits, however, it is quickly becoming a go-to for holiday homes. In 2017, the Office of National Statistics found that 293,500 Britons lived in Spain. Trips abroad might be off the cards at the moment, however, it has made many of us sit up and realize the perks of having our own place in the sun.

Many of our purse strings are starting to feel the strain of the past year. But if you can’t shake the idea of saving for a holiday home, Laura Hamilton knows just where you should be looking to scoop up an affordable property in Spain.

‘Obviously, the Costa del Sol is the most expensive,’ Laura told Express.co.uk. ‘Marbella, Puerto Banus, Sotogrande – that’s expensive.’

‘But if you travel further away if you go towards Gibraltar, then it does become slightly cheaper,’ she explains.

‘Then, if you head out in the other direction you’ve got the Costa Blanca. The Costa Blanca can still be quite pricey, not as expensive as the Costa del Sol, but places around Denia and Xabia they are quite expensive and upmarket.’

‘But if you head further up towards the coast, I always think one of the most beautiful places in Spain is Valencia and along that coastline. The city is fantastic, the countryside inland is beautiful – you’ll get excellent value for money there.’

Another area worth considering according to Laura is the area around the Almeria. The region has a new airport making it perfect for homeowners looking to use the holiday home as a hub for travel further afield.

Mojacar is another property hotspot in Spain. ‘Mojacar is an incredibly popular place to buy,’ explains Laura. ‘You’ve got Mojacar Playa, Mojacar Pueblo, which is a lovely old town up in the hills, and then you’ve got a beautiful beach.’

‘It can be quite pricey. There are lots of Scandinavians there along with Britons. But if you head 20 minutes out of town, to a place called Vera, property becomes a bit more affordable,’ she reveals.

Overall, according to Laura, the secret lies in being willing to invest in a car while abroad. This little bit of freedom will allow you to avoid the tourist hotspot and beachside prices, and find a serene home further away.

Have you been tempted to start saving for a holiday home in Spain?