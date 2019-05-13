The iconic French cookware brand has added its extensive cookware collection! They’ve added three new pans to the best-selling 3-ply Stainless Steel offering.

Often it’s easy to forget the stainless steel range exists, given how famous the cast iron cookware has become in the modern day kitchen. The brand’s cooking expertise has helped create an equally impressive steel pan assortment. The latest additions to the trusted fast-heating 3-ply range are a square roaster, Sauteuse and a large multi-steamer.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In the market for a range cooker? Read: Second hand range cookers – how and where to buy them

Cook up a storm with these new additions…

New Le Creuset 3-ply Stainless Steel pans

Introducing the new 3-ply Stainless Steel kitchenware from Le Creuset. Suitable for use on all types of hob, induction and gas alike, the pans are also oven-safe to 260°C and dishwasher safe. Making them versatile and adaptable for a busy modern kitchen.

They may feel on the higher end of the budget, but a no-compromise Lifetime Guarantee ensures peace of mind for a lifetime of pro-like cooking.

Using the latest multi-layer technology, combining the benefits of cooking with stainless steel and aluminum in one pan. The heat is evenly distributed throughout the entire pan from base to rim. This provides faster heating and an even cooking time for the perfect finished result.

Video Of The Week

From steaming salmon steaks to spring vegetables, the new Large Multi-steamer is a multi-purpose pan for all your cuisine requirements.

The new roaster (above) is the perfect pan for a Sichuan roasted lamb shoulder, as demonstrated by the cooking gurus at Le Creuset.

Are you a stainless steel or cast iron cookware fan?