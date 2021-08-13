We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nicknamed the ‘Beverly Hills of Britain’, Cobham in Surrey is said to attract a number of celebrities and has been named the best place to live four times in the past five years. If you can see yourself fitting right in with your famous friends here, then the next step will be to find yourself a pad – and that’s where we come in.

This extensively remodelled and refurbished Grade II-listed home could be the one for you, especially if you’re after a period property as it dates back to the 16th century. Set in a secluded plot of almost half an acre, we guarantee this is one house you’ll be proud to show off.

Leigh Hill Farm exterior

Leigh Hill Farm is an attractive-looking house spread over almost 4,000 square feet. It’s built with a timber frame and brick infill, along with leaded casement windows, and that mix of red brick and black frames gives it a really handsome look.

Despite the traditional front door ideas, the current owners have completely renovated the house, bringing it firmly up to date and you’ll see evidence of that with the new modern glass sunroom just to the right of the shot.

Living room

Inside, there’s a number of reception rooms, but it’s the drawing-room with its wooden floor and feature inglenook fireplace that grabbed our attention. Could we see ourselves enjoying evenings in front of the fire in here? Absolutely.

This room leads to a cosy music room, which in turn leads into a family room, so you could pick and choose your favourite space to spend time in.

Kitchen

Spanning the depth of the house, the kitchen ideas are perfect for socialising and great for families. Imagine the kids doing their homework at that island or entertaining guests and using it as a bar for canapés and drinks.

Boasting quartz worktops, a Quooker hot water tap, wine fridge, Mercury range cooker, American-style fridge freezer and limestone floors, there’s plenty to like about this space. Personally, we love the industrial vibe, with the bare brick wall, metal and glass staircase and copper lights.

Dining space

Come out the doors of the kitchen and you’re straight into the conservatory, which is used as a dining space with beautiful views out to the garden. Probably our favourite spot in this house as that huge expanse of glass really makes it feel like you’re dining outside.

Spot the birdcage pendant light above the dining table, too!

Bedroom

Leigh Hill Farm has four bedrooms, split across the floors, but this one with its exposed beams and vaulted ceiling really has us wanting to move straight in. The room has so much space too and there are views over the garden – it’s such a peaceful space.

Garden

Okay, now we did say that the conservatory was our favourite room but we may have lied. The west-facing gardens really can’t be beat, whether you’re enjoying a morning coffee here…

…or an evening meal on this pretty terraced area, the outside space is ideal for entertaining.

Video Of The Week

You’ll also find it has a sweeping lawn with mature shrubs and trees, but for us the pièce de résistance is the large swimming pool, where you can enjoy a few laps or simply float around on a lilo, lap up the sunshine and enjoy time living like a superstar.

Leigh Hill Farm is on the market with Knight Frank for £2,250,000 and although it’s not cheap, it’s worth every penny.

Which is your favourite room?