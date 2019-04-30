Lidl launches biodegradable bedding for children – and it’s as cute as it is caring

Making our properties more planet-friendly is a top priority for many homeowners. From upcycling furniture to reduce waste to fitting a range of energy-saving devices, small changes should hopefully add up to a big difference when it comes to taking care of the environment.

Now low-cost supermarket Lidl has offered up a new product launch to help meet this end, debuting a brand-new bedding and kids’ pyjamas range made with sustainable, biodegradable fabrics in stores.

Available while stocks last the collection meets the strict criteria of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard – an independent sustainability rating ‘which ensures that products are manufactured in a way that are kind to people and planet’ – in Gold and Silver.

The kids’ reversible bed linen set (which includes 50 x 80cm pillow cover and 135 x 200cm duvet cover) is priced at £12.99, and is available in a number of adorable wildlife-inspired motifs that little ones are bound to fall in love with.

Amali Bunter, Responsible Sourcing Consultant at Lidl said: ‘Our Cradle to Cradle certified products provide our customers with access to high-quality, sustainable textile products, and most importantly, at a fair price. We not only take responsibility for the environment and society when it comes to our food range, we are also continuing to develop sustainable products in our textile and non food range; supporting the circular economy.’

Professor Braungart, co-founder of the Cradle to Cradle concept, added: ‘Everyone talks about the closed loop cycle – through this collection Lidl is already gaining experience in the textile sector by implementing it. By offering imprinted textile collections that conform to the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Product Standard, Lidl is not only innovating but also driving forward circular design practices which are vital to a sustainable future.’

