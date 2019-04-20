Sustainability, reducing waste and ensuring fair wages are all hot (and important!) topics right now, but when it comes to the everyday, do we really shop as consciously as we’d like?

The perception of cost and time sourcing ethically produced goods can sometimes put us off making changes, however, TK Maxx and Homesense stores are making it easy by bringing a colourful range of ethical homeware to our high streets.

This April, beautiful handwoven baskets and award-winning ground coffee are winging their way to a store near you, and the best bit is, every item is produced by rural artisan women’s craft groups in Rwenzori, West Uganda.

Each product sold will directly benefit families in the local community. In fact, the money raised from just two baskets pays for a term’s schooling for a local child.

So not only are you getting your hands on a gorgeous accessory for your home, you’re helping families just like yours without going beyond your local retail park. It’s a win-win for everyone!

Here are a few of our favourite pieces you can get your hands on in-store now…

Woven baskets are ‘the’ storage item right now, so why not choose one that’s not only full of vibrant colour, but it’s helping improve lives, too?

This pretty lidded pot is perfect for hiding away all those loose trinkets found on a bedside table or desk. Each one is unique in pattern and colour, so head in store for lots more options.

In store only: Baskets, from £6.99, Homesense and TK Maxx

What could be better than knowing your home accessories have been skilfully crafted by hand? Each of these planet-loving bowls is made using traditional weaving techniques and every individual product is signed by the person that made it.

These bowls are just the thing for housing everything from fruit to keys and at under a tenner, there’s no excuse!

In store only: Bowls, from £7.99, Homesense and TK Maxx

Do a little good before you even get dressed in the morning by swapping your usual cuppa for ethically sourced Rwenzori coffee. This smooth roast is made from handpicked 100% pure arabica beans direct from the Kabonero Mountains Coffee Growers Association. Who says you need a cape to help save the world?

In store only: Rwenzori coffee, £2.99, Homesense and TK Maxx

Since 2011, over 4000 local people have directly benefited from improved income as a result of the Sustainable Trade Programme – when you include their families, this is over 28,000 people have been helped.

Jo Murphy, Head of Corporate Responsibility at TJX Europe, commented:

“We’re really excited about our partnership with communities in Western Uganda. The ultimate aim of the programme is to help the communities earn a better income so they can send their children to school and improve their life chances.”

They’re available for a limited time only – so what are you waiting for?