Lidl’s bargain sun lounger is just the thing you need to complete your garden space

A welcome spot of good weather in recent days has seen scores of Brits decamp to their garden spaces for a spot of relaxation and rays. But while digging out a picnic blanket and a few scatter cushions to make an impromptu seating space in the sun is all well and good, it’s always nice to have a more permanent set up you can rely on in the warmer months.

That’s where Lidl’s latest launch comes in. The discount supermarket chain has a new sun lounger that comes in at the wallet-friendly price of £29.99. In stores now – while stocks last – the Florabest Sunlounger is made from a hard-wearing, power coated steel and comes complete with a durable 100 per cent cotton padded cushion cover.

The lounger frame also features a 5-position backrest, so whether you’re seated upright with a summer read or a cocktail in hand or lying horizontally to soak up some sun, you’re covered. And to ensure that your sun lounger remains anchored in place whenever you are moving on and off it, this innovative product also has an anti-tilt mechanism.