The Lidl fan arrives in time to beat the heat this weekend

Summer has officially arrived folks! Britain is set to bake in 30C heat this weekend. Perfect timing therefore to welcome back the Lidl fan, that sold out in record time last it hit stores.

Keep your home cool and beat the heat with the competitively priced tower fans, in stores now – while stocks last.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Silvercrest model was picked up by Hotukdeals as a deal not to be missed – with popularity up 249 per cent. Notably because the £19.99 price tag is one of the lowest on the market.

We predict these will sell-out quicker than ever before, so be quick to bag one.

New in Lidl tower fans

Don’t suffer in the heat this week, grab yourself one of the new tower fans on offer in the middle aisle of Lidl.

The slimline deign comes with three-speed settings and a 120 minute variable timer, allowing you to choose your desired chill factor at a push of a button. The slim but powerful design will keep larger rooms in the home suitably cool with no trouble at all.

Hotukdeals shopper Sluginator says, ‘Got one last year highly recommended particularly in a flat/ house with not much storage. They can be stored easily and don’t take up much space. Powerful fan too.’

Scorching temperatures are all well and good when we’re on the beach, in the park or firing up the BBQ. Just not so great when trying to keep calm and carry on indoors. Especially when we’re trying to sleep right?

When asked about the sound for the sleep factor, Jimmythecat123 says ‘Certainly not silent but a lot quieter than a normal fan’.

The Silvercrest design is also available in a stylish black finish, a more obvious choice for those wanting the device to blend into the decor more.

Here’s the evidence that a fan might well be the most valuable buy you make this weekend in the discount supermarket.

Video Of The Week

In addition to the tower fans there’s a range of compact mini fans to blow away all the hot air no probs. Ideal for bedside tables or kitchen counters.

The sweet design is also available in blue, orange and grey colourways. With a USB charging cable it’s easily portable too! Stylish and practical, what more could you ask for?

In stores now: Mini Fan, £9.99, Lidl

Here’s to keeping cool this weekend folks.