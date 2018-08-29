New Lidl kitchen appliances help bakers compete on a budget

Get baking without breaking the bank with new cooking tools from the discount supermarket

It’s that time again, when the nation goes bonkers for baking! The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens last night. Here at HQ we never need much persuasion to bake delicious treats, however with the all-new Bake Off series along with these Lidl kitchen appliances, there’s never been a better excuse to get our bake on!

With a hand blender from just £7.99 to a retro blender for £19.99, the new range means everyone, no matter the budget can become a star baker.

In stores from this Thursday 30th August, the Bake Off inspired collection is available while stocks last.

When in store this week you can pick yourself up one of these handy cooking tools. The handheld blender features a powerful turbo boost function and high-quality stainless steel blade to get the job done in no time. Available in a choice of mint green or baby pink colourways the stylish tool will brighten up any baking task.

In stores soon: Silvercrest Hand Blender, £7.99, Lidl

This worktop wonder makes light work of chopping nuts, herbs and a lot more. Taking the hard work out of fiddly chopping is one thing but it can also whip up a dreamy creamy cake filling, thanks to a beater attachment. The reinforced glass bowl is dishwasher safe also, making the task of cleaning away even easier.

This design is also available in the mint green and baby pink colourways – adding cheery colour to the kitchen countertop.

In stores soon: Silvercrest Mini Chopper, £12.99, Lidl

Perhaps baking isn’t your thing? You needn’t miss out on the Lidl kitchen appliances altogether, the range includes a matching toaster and kettle.

In stores soon: Silvercrest Toaster, £16.99 and Silvercrest Kettle, £16.99, Lidl

To pick up this range pop down to stores this Thursday and brush up your baking skills ahead of next week’s episode.