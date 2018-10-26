Use the extra hour wisely this Sunday and get yourself down to Lidl to grab a pod coffee machine to go!

If you start everyday with a delicious cup of coffee then Lidl is the place to head this weekend! This coming Sunday you can grab yourself the barista-worthy Lidl pod coffee machine for under £50! This nifty kitchen gadget prepares the perfect cup of freshly-brewed coffee, from the comfort of your own home.

‘At Lidl we’re always looking for new ways to perk up our customers’ day and the pod coffee machine is no exception.’ Josie Stone, Head of Non-Food Buying at Lidl. ‘Customers can enjoy ultra-smooth coffee in an instant, but without the price tag of other brands.’

The affordable pod coffee machine is coming to a Lidl near you from Sunday 28th October. It’s only available while stocks last so you better be quick!

Coming this weekend: Lidl pod coffee machine

To make life easier Lidl’s Pod Coffee Machine is compatible with Nespresso capsules, as well as Lidl’s Bellarom own brand. At the push of a button this affordable machine, just £49.99, creates the perfect cup of coffee to kick-start your day.

As a nation we do love a cup of the good stuff. Already this year, the UK’s coffee consumption soared to 95 million cups a day – that’s a lot of coffee! When you weigh up that consumption against coffee shop prices it’s a costly business – this coffee drinking lark.

Recent research showed the average Brit is now spending up to £2,210 a year in coffee shops. If you’re as horrified as we are by that stat (and now doing your sums) you might want to consider snapping up one of these afford machines for home. Time to boost to your savings, as well as your energy levels.

Complete with a fold-out cup holder for espresso cups, the machine is compatible with Nespresso capsules. To add further value it’s compatible with Lidl’s own brand capsules. Costing just £2.69 for 10 Coffee Pods, that’s less than one cup from a takeaway coffee shop.

Make up and smell the coffee bright and early at Lidl this coming Sunday folks!