Have you heard about the new Lidl gin bar? The decor is delicious…

Just when you thought you couldn't love the discount supermarket any more...

Yes, you heard that right, there’s a Lidl gin bar opening – let the fun be-Gin! The Lidl House of Hortus will be the first pop-up gin club from a UK retailer to undertake a nationwide tour.

The pop-up gin bar launches in London on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th October. After this time, it will be touring the UK throughout November – visiting Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Best of all, tickets are FREE and include two free-pour serves of gin or another spirit. Let’s raise a glass to that!

Visit the Lidl House of Hortus

In the exclusive setting of 19 Greek Street, Soho, the first Lidl House of Hortus features a sensory Botanical Garden, a Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge and a Spirits in the Sky bar. The space, inspired by its cult-favourite Hortus Gin range, has been totally transformed into a refreshing gin lovers’ haven.

Immerse yourself in a sensory Botanical Garden and learn about gin pairings. Sample the signature range including Hortus Artisan Dry Gin; Oriental Spiced Gin; or Citrus Garden Gin.

‘The nation’s love of gin shows no signs of slowing down,’ says Paul McQuade, Head of Spirits Buying at Lidl UK. ‘We decided to listen to our customers and take our innovative own-label Hortus premium Gin range on the road, and invite everyone to come try our superb range of Gins.’ And we thank you for that Paul.

Guests can exciting new samples of Lidl’s Hortus Gin range, served by a team of Hortus-Culturists (see what they did there?!) and mixologists. The experts are on hand to offer customised gin and botanical pairing experiences.

For those who love pink, the Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge will blow you away. In this blissful room you can sip on Hortus Gin Liqueurs including Raspberry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Rose & Pomegranate. Make yourself at home on the plush pink velvet furniture and drink it all in.

Finally, head up to the ‘Spirits in the Sky bar’. This impressive room features a central circular bar and a starry night sky overhead.

Book you free entry ticket via EventBrite.

The Lidl House of Hortus will open its doors in Queen Street, Cardiff on Friday 2nd, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th November. It then moves to Castle Street, Edinburgh on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th November. We’re pretty sure the tickets will sell out fast, so grab them while you can.