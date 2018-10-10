Have you heard about the new Lidl gin bar? The decor is delicious…

Tamara Kelly
By

Just when you thought you couldn't love the discount supermarket any more...

Yes, you heard that right, there’s a Lidl gin bar opening – let the fun be-Gin! The Lidl House of Hortus will be the first pop-up gin club from a UK retailer to undertake a nationwide tour.

The pop-up gin bar launches in London on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th October. After this time, it will be touring the UK throughout November – visiting Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Related: Cheers to Gin! Sainsbury’s toasts record sales of glassware

Best of all, tickets are FREE and include two free-pour serves of gin or another spirit. Let’s raise a glass to that!

Visit the Lidl House of Hortus

Lidl gin bar

Image credit: New pop-up Lidl gin bar; Botanical Garden

In the exclusive setting of 19 Greek Street, Soho, the first Lidl House of Hortus features a sensory Botanical Garden, a Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge and a Spirits in the Sky bar. The space, inspired by its cult-favourite Hortus Gin range, has been totally transformed into a refreshing gin lovers’ haven.

Immerse yourself in a sensory Botanical Garden and learn about gin pairings. Sample the signature range including Hortus Artisan Dry Gin; Oriental Spiced Gin; or Citrus Garden Gin.

Lidl gin bar

The budget supermarket’s Hortus gin is a best-seller.

‘The nation’s love of gin shows no signs of slowing down,’ says Paul McQuade, Head of Spirits Buying at Lidl UK. ‘We decided to listen to our customers and take our innovative own-label Hortus premium Gin range on the road, and invite everyone to come try our superb range of Gins.’ And we thank you for that Paul.

Guests can exciting new samples of Lidl’s Hortus Gin range, served by a team of Hortus-Culturists (see what they did there?!) and mixologists. The experts are on hand to offer customised gin and botanical pairing experiences.

Lidl gin bar

Image credit: New pop-up Lidl gin bar; Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge

For those who love pink, the Pink Gin Liqueur Lounge will blow you away. In this blissful room you can sip on Hortus Gin Liqueurs including Raspberry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Rose & Pomegranate. Make yourself at home on the plush pink velvet furniture and drink it all in.

Finally, head up to the ‘Spirits in the Sky bar’. This impressive room features a central circular bar and a starry night sky overhead.

Related: The Aldi carpet cleaner in stores this Sunday!

Book you free entry ticket via EventBrite.

The Lidl House of Hortus will open its doors in Queen Street, Cardiff on Friday 2nd, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th November. It then moves to Castle Street, Edinburgh on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th November. We’re pretty sure the tickets will sell out fast, so grab them while you can.

Ideal Home loves...

Country garden with wooden decking | Create the perfect gardener's retreat | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Create the perfect gardener’s retreat

Wedding table decorations you can make in minutes
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for a cute, cosy and compact space