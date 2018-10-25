These nostalgic Aldi Specialbuys are set to be a game changer

We’re thrilled to bring you news of the Aldi wooden toys coming back – TODAY! Best of all, the range has been hugely extended since they were last filling the Specialbuys aisles!

Having already largely sold out online (since this morning!!) you need be quick in stores right now, so not to miss out on this range of fabulous wooden toys.

Take a look at the brilliant new wooden toy collection – prepare for cuteness overload….

Aldi wooden toys range

Wooden toy kitchens and accessories

What child doesn’t like pretending to be an adult? Nothing feels more grown up than cooking (albeit pretend). The play kitchen is up there are the most favoured of all the wooden toys. Aldi has not one, but three fabulous retro designs all at unbeatable prices!

Feed their imaginations with Aldi’s impressive mini play kitchens – complete with ovens, microwaves, cooking hobs and sinks.

Buy now: Large Grey Wooden Kitchen, £29.99, Aldi (Also available in Pink)

Extra milky Babycinnos coming up! Playing grown-up doesn’t get much cuter than this coffee set.

Sold out online: Little Town Wooden Coffee Maker Set, £12.99, Aldi

Kids can playfully recreate the Aldi shopping experience at home with these glorious wooden groceries.

In stores only now: Wooden Play Food Grocery Set, £9.99, Aldi

Pick up these simple but sweet fruit and veg sets fresh in stores .

In stores only now: Wooden Play Food Fruit and Vegetables, £9.99, Aldi

In stores only now: Little Town Wooden Breakfast Tray, £9.99, Aldi

Aldi wooden toy dolls house

A charming dolls house can become a family heirloom to cherish for years to come. A dolls house gives children total creative freedom for role-play activities, perfect for enhancing their social interaction skills as well as their imagination.

This three story house offers endless hours of playtime fun; for an added bonus one of the roof panels doubles up as a beautiful garden. Assembly is super easy as the panels all slot together seamlessly, no glue required.

Buy now: Little Town Wooden Doll’s house, £29.99, Aldi

Aldi wooden toy nursery set

From a rocking crib to a highchair baby dolls will be look after in style thanks to this adorable nursery playtime set.

Buy now: Little town Wooden Highchair, £16.99, Aldi

Aldi wooden toy train track

Who doesn’t love a classic train set? This beautifully designed track and train set comprises of 99 pieces including a battery-powered train with wagons, accompanying buildings and people to boost your child’s creativity as they play.

Buy now: Little town wooden Road Set, £14.99, Aldi

Encourage baby steps with this charming FSC Certified wooden Campervan design.

Buy now: Little town Wooden Baby Walker, £24.99, Aldi

Remember toys didn’t require hundreds of batteries or make abhorrent noises? When kids interacted with each other to improve social skills, rather than being sat solitary transfixed to a screen for hours on end.

Traditional wooden toys are all about children using their imaginations, a great learning tool to help kids find motor skills as they grow and develop. Thanks to Aldi, wooden toys have never been so affordable.