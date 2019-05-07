Looking to replace your shower head? Head to the middle aisle of Lidl this Thursday 9th May, to pick up a bargain bathroom accessory in the up-and-coming ‘Bathroom Essentials’ event.

Replacing the shower head sounds like an expensive option right? Wrong, if you’re heading to Lidl this week – you can pick up a multi-functional shower head for just £12.99.

Sometimes, no matter how much Mrs Hinch shares her infinite cleaning wisdom, the shower head is past the point of saving from limescale. If you’ve given up soaking and scrubbing it’s probably worthwhile investing in a new shower head altogether.

Turn your everyday shower into an invigorating experience with the help of the Miomare multi-function shower head. Complete with five spray patterns, this shower head will offer a fresh new feel to your daily routine.

The bathroom set includes, in addition to the shower head with multi-function spray patterns, a 1.5m shower hose; stainless steel riser rail and a soap holder. Seemingly not only does it have the power to improved your shower, it can improve the overall look of your bathroom too – with its smart chrome-effect rail and accessories.

Best of all it’s easy to install, thanks to its standard ½ inch connection, and offers a three-year warranty.

Coming soon: Miomare Multi-function Shower Head with Shower Rail, £12.99, Lidl

In addition to the affordable shower head the up-and-coming bathroom range includes an extendable bathroom caddy, shower curtains, foam bath mats, towels and dressing gowns.

The essentials you need to know, to measure up before you head off shopping. The shower rail is 70cm in length.