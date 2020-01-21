Changing bedsheets can be both a chore and a bore. But maybe that’s about to change.

We know that taking off and putting on new bedsheets sometimes means that matching sheets and pillow cases can go astray.

But have no fear, because cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has once again come to the rescue with an ingenious tip. This time it’s how to keep your bedsheets grouped together.

The cleaning influencer, who has over three million followers on Instagram, shared another pearl of wisdom.

She reveals that she stores all her bedsheets within the matching pillow case together, to stop them getting mixed up and lost.

‘Where do I keep my fresh bedding? I store the whole fresh bed set into the matching pillow case!” the caption read on Mrs Hinch Instagram story.

Her army of followers then see her folding her pristine white sheets in her pillow case as she tucks them away.

It’s a simple solution that puts a stop to mismatched pillows and duvets, as well as trips to the shops to buy new sheets.

Scenting bedsheet hack

And to keep her sheets smelling fresh while bundled up, she revealed another secret.

Mrs Hinch recommends placing Lenor’s tumble dryer sheets in with her bedding to keep it smelling lovely for when it’s time to re-make the bed.

And at only £2 for a pack of 34 sheets, that’s a lot of fresh bedding you can keep stored away.

Video Of The Week

And the Mrs Hinch hints are always inspiring people to get handy at home. One savvy up-cycler created a stunning chair transformation for less than £35.

While Mrs Hinch herself shared yet another hack, helping others get a streak-free clean for their windows thanks to an unusual £7 product.

Did you know about this simple, yet ingenious bedsheet hack? It’s a game-changer if not, trust us.