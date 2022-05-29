We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Greene has just launched a collection of upcycled paint in twenty shades, from its perenially popular neutrals like Slaked Lime and Portland Stone, to mustards and sage greens. Taking leftover, unwanted paints and reformulating them into new matt paints, the Re:mix collection will save as much as 60,000 litres of raw materials from going to waste each year.

Coming in a variety of Little Greene’s most loved shades, the collection offers eco-conscious homeowners a chance to revamp their homes with beautiful paint ideas while doing their bit for the planet. We spoke to Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at Little Greene about the Re:mix collection, available online now.

Little Greene Re:mix collection

Given that Little Greene has always been green by both name and nature, creating an upcycled paint range was a natural step. The paint company produces some of the most environmentally friendly paints out there, ethically manufactured in its own factory in the foothills of Snowdonia, and the paint tins are 50% recycled.

The Re:mix collection upcycles surplus paints into a beautiful, matt finish for painting walls and ceilings. Over the past two years, the paint professionals at Little Greene have been cataloguing their stock of waste paint and developing a way of blending it to reproduce batches of their most popular colours.

All while ensuring none of this upcycled paint goes to waste. So, how does it work?

‘Our Little Greene chemists initially sort the paint for Re:mix into different colour categories,’ says Ruth Mottershead. ‘Once there is enough of a certain category, our chemists can ascertain which Little Greene colours are achievable.

‘Each batch is unique, due to the nature of the different colours that make up the initial base. Once a target colour has been identified, the appropriate “category” is blended to create the chosen Little Greene colour, which is then created using a mixture of intuition, experience and technology,’ Ruth explains.

With the Re:mix collection, Little Greene didn’t want to have colours left on the shelf. So, the company curated a palette of much-loved shades.

This includes some of the brand’s most treasured colours. In a world of endless and sometimes overwhelming choice, we love how the colours in the collection are limited to twenty, and determined by what leftover paint is available.