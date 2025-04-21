5 reasons to use Farrow & Ball 'Green Smoke' in a kitchen – the earthy tone that's on trend for 2025

Using shades of green in our homes is nothing new, in fact it's one of the most popular colours to use year after year, century after century. Whether it's the connections it has to nature, the calming ambience it conjures, or just the vast usability it lends itself to, green will always be on-trend in interiors and kitchens. And there is one colour that is always trending, Farrow & Ball's Green Smoke.

Green kitchen ideas have been making waves for some time now, with more and more homeowners opting for this colourway. One particular shade that is proving a hugely popular choice, is Farrow & Ball Green Smoke, the perfect grey-green hue to transform your kitchen.

Patrick O'Donnell, Brand Ambassador at Farrow & Ball explains, 'Green Smoke leans just on the side of grey. It is a deep, nuanced green that creates an elegant backdrop for a modernist interior. It ensures a cosy and immersive feel, making it a great way to warm up a large room.'

While rooms of any size can benefit from this contemporary colour, it works particularly well in kitchens, with social media platforms awash with images proving it. But if you still need a little persuading, we've spoken to some industry experts to bring you 5 reasons to use Farrow & Ball green smoke in your kitchen this year.

Patrick O'Donnell Brand Ambassador at Farrow & Ball Colour connoisseur Patrick has been the brand ambassador and online face of Farrow & Ball for over 10 years and provides colour consultations for customers wanting to transform their homes. What he doesn't know about colour and how to use it in your home isn't worth knowing and his expertise is called upon by people all over the world.

Farrow & Ball 'Green Smoke' Estate Emulsion

1. It adds depth to a small kitchen

These kitchen cabinets have been painted in Farrow & Ball Green Smoke with Eating Room Red used on the interior of the shelves. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

'Green Smoke has become a highly sought-after shade in kitchen design due to its unique ability to balance warmth and depth,' explains Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport. 'This muted green hue exudes an understated elegance that works beautifully in both traditional and modern spaces, and brings a natural, grounding feel to the kitchen.'

'While Green Smoke is a rich shade, it can be a stunning choice for small kitchen ideas when used strategically. It adds depth and character without overwhelming the space, especially when paired with light countertops, open shelving, and reflective surfaces to maintain an airy feel.'

2. It pairs beautifully with neutrals

This kitchen has been painted in a shade similar to Farrow & Ball Green Smoke, but you can see how well a dark green colour looks against creams and browns. (Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

'Farrow & Ball Green Smoke has become a favourite among homeowners - and it’s easy to see why', comments Amy Wilson, Interior Designer at 247 Blinds.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'This shade offers a fresh twist on the classic sage green, giving it a deeper, moodier edge. The colour also has the unique ability to shift throughout the day, transitioning from light to dark as the natural light changes. This makes it a perfect choice for a kitchen, often considered the heart of the home. It feels light and airy in the mornings, yet becomes warm and cosy in the evening as the light dims.'

'When bringing Green Smoke into your kitchen, consider the finishes and materials already present. This rich green pairs beautifully with neutral tones, like soft stone and light wood, which complement the depth of the colour. If your kitchen has lighter units or surfaces, try painting the walls and woodwork—such as the skirting boards—in Green Smoke. To keep the space feeling open, contrast the ceiling with a crisp white to reflect light and balance the richness of the green.'

3. It's ideal for creating a farmhouse-feel

Cabinets and wall painted in Farrow & Ball Green Smoke (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

'Green Smoke is ideal for achieving that cosy cottage or ‘farmhouse’ look that has become a popular trend in kitchens,' explains Michael Rolland, Managing Director at The Paint Shed. 'It's calming colour helps soften the stresses of a busy kitchen, making the heart of the home feel grounded and safe.'

'Green Smoke is also a great example of how non-beige colours can act as neutrals. Its cool grey undertones and earthiness create a natural ease in the home, feeling effortless yet rich in depth. Inspired by 19th-century interiors, this shade carries a distinct vintage, heritage feel. It’s timeless, which is why people are drawn to it — not just as a kitchen trend, but as a lasting choice that brings beauty to any home.'

Emma Price, Founder and Interior Designer at Fable & Willow agrees that the shade lends itself perfectly to a farmhouse-feel kitchen.

'I find Farrow & Balls Green Smoke particularly captivating when used in country kitchens. It’s a shade that resonates with the natural world, evoking the serene atmosphere of a rural landscape.'

'It's such a perfect choice for those seeking a classic, yet modern country kitchen because the shade possesses a wonderful depth that speaks of heritage and tradition. It isn’t a stark, modern green, but rather a nuanced, smoky tone that adds a touch of historical charm to kitchens. The shade also brings a sense of calm and grounding, which is crucial for the heart of a busy family home.'

'While Green Smoke is undoubtedly on-trend, it also possesses a timeless quality that perfectly suits the country aesthetic. It is a colour that will age gracefully, becoming a cherished part of homes for years to come. In country kitchens, natural materials are paramount and Green Smoke beautifully complements the warmth of solid wooden worktops and flagstone floors.'

4. It can transform drab cabinets in an instant

Kitchen cabinets and walls painted in Farrow & Ball Green Smoke (Image credit: Davonport)

Another reason to use Farrow & Ball green smoke in a kitchen is its transformational qualities. Even if you can't afford a full kitchen reno, just painting kitchen cabinets in this earthy shade will give your space a revamp in just a few hours' work.

Richard says, 'The beauty of Green Smoke is in its adaptability as it works with several different colours of hardware and cabinetry styles. To incorporate it into a kitchen, consider using it on cabinetry for a bold yet timeless statement, or on walls for a soft, enveloping effect. Pairing it with light countertops and ample lighting will prevent it from feeling too dark.'

Patrick adds, 'Dark greens such as Green Smoke are a classic choice for kitchens, small or large. Green Smoke will always look smart, especially on your cabinets. Dark kitchens are striking yet timeless and are especially good at giving presence to a small room, even more so if your cabinets are the lower units - this will provide ‘structure’ to your room.'

5. It's versatility when it comes to accessorising

This kitchen has been painted in similar shade to Farrow & Ball Green Smoke and has paired a beautifully patterned blind and coloured cushions with the space (Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Craig)

Our final reason for using Farrow & Ball green smoke in a kitchen, is it pairs perfectly with so many accessories you might already have in your home. From window dressings to lampshades, it's such a versatile colour, that you'll find so many ways to add finishing touches that make the shade shine.

Amy says, 'For larger, more traditional kitchens, you might consider matching the ‘Green Smoke’ colour to a Roman blind. Choose a fabric with a botanical print to bring the outdoors in, creating a serene, nature-inspired vibe. With this approach, you can embrace colour drenching to create a warm, inviting atmosphere that feels both dramatic and cosy.'

'Or for another kitchen window treatment idea, a white blind could work nicely to keep things light and bright, while also adding a touch of sophistication to the space. If your kitchen features wooden surfaces or open shelving, pairing the green with a warm-toned wooden blind—like a Venetian style—can tie everything together beautifully.'

Emma adds, 'If you are hesitant about committing to painting full cabinets, you could consider using Green Smoke on a feature wall or as a backdrop for a Range cooker. I'd then advise using Zoe Glencross patterned tiles for a backsplash that adds an extra touch of personality.'

'You could also complement painted surfaces with Fable & Willow's hand-crafted textiles. Consider bespoke blinds or cushions in natural linens with embroidered trims or soft blush materials for added warmth.'

'Finally to enhance the country feel, try some scalloped lampshades from Pooky or Femoie, casting a warm, inviting light. Incorporate natural materials, such as wicker baskets and wooden chopping boards, will also complete the look.'

FAQS

What is an alternative paint shade to Farrow & Balls green smoke for a similar kitchen colour?

Micheal says, 'In terms of other brands offering similar shades, I’d suggest ‘Livid’ by Little Greene or Crown Trade’s ‘Family Tree’. However, while these colours are similar, they won’t guarantee an exact match to Green Smoke.'

'For DIYers seeking a colour match, but not in Farrow & Ball’s formula, services like The Paint Shed’s colour-matching service are ideal. With this service, customers can recreate any shade of paint in the formula and brand of their choice. For example, if you wanted to use Green Smoke for an exterior project that requires greater durability, we could mix this in a colour-match for you in a more exterior-focused brand like Zinsser or Johnstone's Trade Stormshield. While colour-matches are never exact, The Paint Shed colour-matching service offers matches that are pretty indistinguishable.'

Emma adds, 'For a similar kitchen colour, with a slightly more pronounced, almost sage-like undertone, I'd recommend using Little Greene’s Ho Ho Green. It shares the same muted, smoky quality as Green Smoke, but carries a touch more of that gentle, pastoral green, which is perfect for country kitchens.'

Is green smoke a good colour for small kitchens?

Yes! Green smoke is a great colour choice for small kitchen ideas and any-sized kitchen, for that matter, as discussed above.

Micheal says, 'From a practical perspective, Green Smoke is available in a range of finishes to suit kitchen spaces of any size. The Dead Flat formula, for instance, is washable, wipeable, and scuff-resistant, making it perfect for withstanding the demands of daily kitchen life, in even the smallest of kitchens.'

'When it comes to design choices, it would be great to see DIYers using this shade across kitchen cupboards or on walls behind countertops. This colour pairs beautifully with paler, pistachio tones like Farrow & Ball’s Eddy or Vert de Terre. To bring everything together, highlight your wood features — gloss or oil wooden countertops, tables, or storage elements. This will add warmth and create a real sense of completeness in the home, no matter what size of space you have.'

So have we convinced you to give this gorgeous green a go in your kitchen?