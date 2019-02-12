The daytime TV presenter welcomes us into her home to share the inspiration behind her daughter's bedroom makeover

Join us for a behind-the-scenes peek inside Lorraine Kelly’s new house. Lorraine’s still in the process of redecorating, having moved into the new house last year. The busy working Mum has just finished a makeover on her daughter Rosie’s bedroom.

The result is a calming retreat filled with watery pastel hues – with metallic touches and tactile layers aplenty! The stylish boudoir is ready and awaiting her daughter’s return from oversees.

To transform the space, Lorraine teamed up with interiors experts Wayfair.

At home with Lorraine Kelly

What was the inspiration behind Rosie’s bedroom makeover?

‘I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore. The furniture was looking quite tired before and there were so many soft toys! I think it had been a little neglected’

What were the most important items to include?

‘It had to be stylish with lots of storage space and somewhere she would feel happy to spend her time. It is now completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks.’

How does the room reflect Rosie’s personality and style?

‘Rosie is very stylish and she has always loved fashion and design. She was involved with the makeover from the start and is over the moon with the end result – she couldn’t believe the huge selection of lovely products she could choose from on Wayfair!’

‘I personally love the colours – which are a bit like a Neapolitan ice cream – and the clever use of space. It’s cheeky, yet elegant, which is exactly Rosie’s style. The wardrobe is full of extra clothes that she doesn’t need in Singapore but will be invaluable whenever she is home.’

Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor Nadia McCowan Hill says of the makeover, ‘Lorraine really emphasized “comfort is key” when we kicked off the design concept. We therefore placed cosy textiles at the heart of this look. We mixed chunky layered throws with textured scatter cushions and shaggy sheepskins to take Rosie all the way through from Winter to Spring.’

Nadia goes on to explain. ‘To allow Rosie to work from home, the room features a petite desk. Positioned next to a bright window, this area also doubles up as the perfect spot for Rosie to do her make up each morning. To personalize the room we have adorned the blush pink walls with various prints which reflect Rosie’s distinct personality.’

We think this new room is the perfect relaxing environment for Rosie to enjoy some downtime.