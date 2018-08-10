Giovanna and Tom Fletcher give us a glimpse inside their stylish new nursery

The couple invited Wayfair into their stylish celebrity home to transform the nursery, ahead of baby number three

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have given us a glimpse of their stylishly decorated new nursery. The award-winning author and super celebrity mum and her husband are awaiting the arrival of her third child (due in September).

In preparation they’ve teamed up with Wayfair to complete a makeover project on the nursery.

The result is a stunning pastel-perfect and gender neutral space, lovingly prepared and awaiting the arrival of baby Fletcher.

Giovanna reveals all…

You’ve created a beautiful family home with your husband, Tom. Tell us about it.

We moved into our house 12 years ago. We’d bought a show house, which was great for us at the time. It was hassle-free and looked stunning. But as time went on we realised it wasn’t really very ‘us’. It didn’t show off our personalities or interests. It wasn’t particularly practical, either, in terms of storage. About two years ago we decided to make some upgrades and I’m so glad we did. The house is now a collection of the things we love.

How did the design of your home change when you became parents?

Having children forced us to look at our home differently. Firstly, we realised that children take over. There’s not a single room that doesn’t contain some sort of child-related item.

Before we became parents, we did an extensive ‘risk assessment’ in the house, which completely freaked us out. Stair gates went in. Locks were fitted on locks!

‘Since we’ve really redecorated we’ve been able to have more fun with the space.’ Giovanna goes on to say. ‘ The boys still have to be careful, of course, but I’d say our style has become more family-friendly. I want out home to feel like people live there.

What was the inspiration behind the new nursery?

I really wanted to freshen up the space as it’s not been redesigned since it became Buzz’s room four years ago (the couple’s first child). I wanted a fresh, clean space that felt homely and calming. It was also important for it to be gender neutral as we aren’t finding out the sex of the baby – although when he or she is born we won’t be adding loads of pink or blue!

What are your favourite items in the nursery? Why do you love them?

The jungle themed wallpaper is stunning and adds so much to the space, while also being neutral and calming. I really love a statement design – we have flamingos in the downstairs loo, an intricate story-based design in the boys’ room and then full on ‘flower power’ in my office!

The tipi tent is gorgeous – such a unique but affordable touch and I can really imagine the baby lying in there and taking it all in. There are also so many textures to explore with the cushions, throws and rugs and the muted pastel shades helping make it all look so beautiful.

‘I’m also really happy with the wardrobe and changing unit. Babies come with a lot of stuff.’ says Giovanna. ‘Being the third child, this baby is inheriting a fair few clothes, so it’s good to have somewhere to put it all. I love the design of both these items as they feel really unique.’

We love the attention to detail. A child’s room is made all the more playful by sweet accessories, such as the decorative kite and animal illustrations.

One thing’s for sure, baby Fletcher has one gorgeous room to welcome he or she into the family home.