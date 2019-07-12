It’s not likely you’re spending much time in your living room at the moment. With weather like this, the garden‘s where it’s at. But knowing the British weather as we do, it’s always good to be prepared to retreat indoors for comfort. Which is why we paid special attention when deets of Louise Redknapp’s new sofa for Harveys dropped into our inbox.

It’s called the Idol. And as you’ll see, it very much lives up to its name.

You can choose from regular two- and three-seater sofas, a corner option, a love seat, chaise, armchairs and footstools. So however big (or small) your living room is, you can pick a statement piece (or pieces) in exactly the right size for your space.

There are five feet options, if, like us, you like them to match your floorboards or furniture. And we’re swooning over that button detail and piping – it’s all in the details for us.

Louise loves the Idol’s styling so much she already has one at home. ‘I have the Large Idol Sofa in my own living room, so I can envisage how amazing this collection will look in homes across the UK,’ she says.’

Buy now: Idol Left Hand Facing Large Sofa with Standard Chaise, Serene Oxblood fabric and gold feet, £1,899, Harveys

She’s also really excited for the new Oxblood colour option that’s joining the Serene velvet-look fabric line-up. ‘I absolutely adored the material and tone the moment I laid eyes on it,’ says Louise, who predicts that deep rouge and bronze palettes will be a big feature of homes as we move into autumn.

Buy now: Idol Armchair in Croft Silver linen, £549, Harveys

Buy now: Idol footstool in Serene Turmeric fabric, £299, Harveys

This joins the turmeric, coral, emerald and coal hues that are already available as part of the wider BOLD by Louise sofa range, which Harveys launched last year. You can also pick from smart wool upholstery, or a selection of linens, bringing your total choices up to 15 – that’s not too many, and not too few.

And there’s some extra good news for fans of Louise’s work, as there’s apparently more to come in 2019. ‘I can’t wait to continue growing and building on the BOLD by Louise product offering and to share it with you all,’ she says.

‘2019 is a big year for new trends with people becoming more design-conscious and brave with their styles. I want my range to help give people the confidence to upgrade their home interiors.’

Watch this – very stylish – space!